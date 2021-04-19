A project to restore and renovate a crumbling Dubuque landmark has been delayed significantly by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, developer for a $25 million project to redevelop the Dubuque Malting and Brewing Co. campus at 3000 Jackson St. said recently that construction on the project is expected to begin this fall — one year later than previously anticipated.
Steve Emerson is the president of the architecture and design firm Aspect Inc. and owner of the property. He said the project has been heavily delayed by the pandemic, noting that efforts are still underway to secure historic tax credits for the property.
“With the pandemic, we got backlogged on all of our projects,” he said. “Everything got pushed back.”
He purchased the property in 2017 for $865,000 with intentions to start rehabilitation in the summer of 2019. However, those plans were delayed by efforts to secure state and federal historic tax credits, which are needed for the project to move forward.
Emerson said he still awaits approval on federal historic tax credits, along with housing tax credits from the state, which he anticipates will receive final approval in about three months.
“Part two of the application has just been submitted, and we are waiting to hear back on it,” he said. “That process usually takes about 90 days.”
Emerson said he still intends to convert the more-than-120-year-old complex into a mixture of office, commercial and residential space. Dubuque City Council members have awarded nearly $3.4 million in tax incentives to the project.
Plans submitted to the city state that Emerson intends to redevelop the property to create 82 one- and two-bedroom and efficiency apartments above 17,000 square feet of office, commercial and retail space.
Emerson said those plans remain unchanged.
He said securing financing has taken longer than normal, partly because of the pandemic and also because of the project’s size.
“This one is a little more lengthy than usual,” Emerson said. “We have had to get all layers of tax credits to even get it to work, so that has been a big part of the process.”
Emerson said he could not estimate how much of the project is currently financed.
City Council Member Danny Sprank, who represents the ward in which the property is located, said he grew concerned about the project after hearing little information on it for several months.
Sprank said he is still worried about the deteriorating condition of the buildings on the campus and he hopes construction will begin soon before significant damage to the property occurs.
“Bricks are continuing to fall off of it, so it’s definitely still a concern,” he said. “I feel that if we lose something like the towers, we are losing an important historical piece of that property.”