A Dubuque man recently pleaded guilty to a charge for threatening an off-duty police officer with a machete.
Desmond J. Altman, 42, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Plea documents state that Altman faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison. However, if the plea deal is accepted, Altman will be sentenced to two years of informal probation.
Court documents state that Officer Evan Armour reported that he was off duty and a passenger in a vehicle driven by Dubuque County Sheriff’s Deputy Cassidy Bittle on Oct. 25. When the vehicle stopped for traffic at the intersection of Dodge Street and Devon Drive, a vehicle driven by Altman pulled up alongside Bittle’s vehicle.
“Armour advised he had his window slightly down, and when he looked over, he immediately recalled Altman from previous incidents while working as a police officer,” documents state.
Altman started yelling at Armour and Bittle, calling them “(expletive) pigs” at one point. Altman then spit in the direction of the vehicle.
“Altman then reached down and pulled out a machete with a long blade,” documents state. “... Altman then began to spin the machete while looking at Armour.”
Armour and Bittle drove away when the traffic light turned green, then called in the incident.
Bittle later reported the same version of events, noting that Armour “took his firearm out of its holster” when Altman was yelling at them.
Altman’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 8.