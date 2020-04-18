Several students at Dubuque Senior High School stopped by campus this afternoon to engage in what is becoming an end-of-year tradition.
On the last day of classes in recent years, students have begun decorating the ram statue at the Clarke Drive campus with their student badges. It's a lighthearted send-off to the school building.
However, the last day of in-person classes this academic year came much earlier than expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday announced that, as a precaution, school campuses won't reopen this semester.
So the students today decided to say goodbye a little earlier than usual.