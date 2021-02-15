A Dubuque dog is vying for selection as “Amerca’s Favorite Pet” in an online contest.
Clyde, owned by Dawn Hinzman, of Dubuque, is among the contestants to be named “America’s Favorite Pet,” according to americasfavpet.com.
Winners receive $5,000 and will appear in the pages of Dogster or Catster magazines, according to the website.
The competition will be donating a portion of the proceeds to the PAWS Foundation, an organization that rehabilitates orphaned and injured wildlife and provides shelter and adoption for homeless cats and dogs.
Clyde’s biography states that “he had very severe hip dysplasia and had operations on both hips by the age of 1.”
Voting for Clyde to reach the top 10 ends at 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, and can be done at americasfavpet.com/2021/clyde-0010.