A nonprofit organization will open a pop-up resale shop in Dubuque's Millwork District.
Dubuque and Jackson Counties Habitat for Humanity will launch the temporary shop on Thursday, Aug. 13, within Schmid Innovation Center, 955 Washington St.
The shop will sell a variety of items, including furniture and building, electrical and plumbing materials.
The temporary shop will be open for the next three weeks, with hours of 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that focuses on creating affordable housing opportunities. Residents can learn more about the pop-up shop by calling 563-556-2195 or visiting www.habitatdjc.org.