On the surface, Phila Glanton’s case appeared nearly identical to the dozens of forgery investigations in Dubuque in recent years.
In February 2018, she tried to buy a soda with a $100 bill. The convenience store cashier, suspecting it was a counterfeit, alerted authorities.
Glanton then told investigators that the bill had just come from a bank and was legitimate. But counterfeit-detecting pens suggested that it was fake.
Thus began a yearlong court battle that seemed to culminate with Glanton’s guilty plea. At that point, she said, she had been homeless for one year, had lost any chance at employment and had been incarcerated for nearly two months after a missed court date.
She said it is common for people like her to plead guilty to a crime they didn’t commit when they know they will be sentenced to probation or time already served, rather than staying in jail and fighting the charge.
She remembered thinking, “‘You know what? (Expletive) it. I’m guilty. I’m ready to go home now.’ Only when I get out, I don’t have no home to go to.”
She was sentenced in April to two to five years of probation.
But it turns out the case wasn’t over. The U.S. Secret Service hadn’t finished its analysis of the bill.
In September, the results came in and the court was notified: The bill was real after all.
Apologies ensued, and Glanton’s conviction was expunged. She was no longer required to pay the fines and court costs initially assessed.
However, that’s not nearly enough for Glanton.
“They’re going to have to pay me for everything,” she said. “For the whole year that they put me through hell.”
The case is illustrative of how people of limited means like Glanton — who spent 60 days in jail because she couldn’t come up with $2,000 for a cash bond — have difficulty proving their innocence, according to a local attorney.
“I do think that every day people plead guilty to things that the state would struggle to prove beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Sam Wooden, an attorney who has worked with Glanton in the past. “Often, it’s a way to get out of jail.”
However, law enforcement officials were working with the evidence they had at hand. And that evidence clearly suggested the bill was fake.
“Let’s face it,” said County Attorney C.J. May. “If you’re the point-of-sale retailer, this thing comes in, you don’t want to be out $100. I can understand why they wanted an answer right then and there.”
COURT FIGHT
For one year, Glanton fought the charges. She readily admits her prior crimes and said she would have done so again this time — if she had committed one.
But in this particular case, she knew she was innocent. And the forgery charge hanging over her head was taking a toll.
“I couldn’t even get a landlord to rent to me,” Glanton said of the time when she wasn’t jailed. “I couldn’t sign up for housing (assistance). Literally, I’ve been homeless almost for a year because of this. … I couldn’t even get a job at Wendy’s or McDonald’s.”
In December, she missed a court hearing. She said she was distracted by the recent arrest of her fiance.
Glanton turned herself in to authorities, expecting a reprimand. But instead, she was arrested and hit with a $2,000 cash-only bond. Thus began a 60-day stint in Dubuque County Jail.
“They kept trying to offer me plea (deals),” said Glanton, adding, “I was like ‘No, I’m not taking no pleas. I’m taking my (case) to trial.’”
But incarceration wore on Glanton. Finally, she agreed to plead guilty. But at least she was free.
May noted that while it might have been the missed court date that led to Glanton’s arrest, she didn’t just plead guilty to forgery. She also pleaded guilty to a theft charge and a probation violation for an unrelated case.
“She kind of bundled all these together,” May said, noting that Glanton has a “long history of charges.”
Still, she did plead guilty to a crime — a felony — she did not commit. Pleading guilty — even if the evidence wouldn’t support a conviction — is an all-too-common occurrence, according to Wooden.
“I think it’s impossible to judge people who take that track when it’s a scary system run by a bunch of people you don’t know with a lot of power,” he said.
Part of the problem is finances, according to Wooden. While $2,000 might not be an insurmountable amount of cash for people with even modest resources, to the indigent, it can be an impossible goal.
“She misses one court date, and they get a warrant,” he said. “From that, they set a bond that she can’t make and she doesn’t have any choice but to go back to reality and admit to something that’s not true.”
FORGERY CHALLENGES
- Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing said the continued refinement of printing and scanning technology has made counterfeiting more of a neighborhood crime. Gone are the days when fake bills only were made by international crime rings using stolen U.S. Department of Treasury plates.
“Now they’re making it with scanners and printers,” said Dalsing. “We’ve seen all kinds of things, ranging from real lousy photocopies to some pretty high-quality things that can pass most places.”
Plus, the various security features implemented in newer bill printings complicate the initial investigation process. Newer bills have specialized ink, watermarks and reflective surfaces not seen in those that have been in circulation for a long time.
A counterfeit-detecting pen isn’t a surefire way to detect a fake. Dalsing urged business owners to check resources made available by the U.S. Treasury to educate customer service personnel.
“That education comes at an expense when (businesses) are out the money,” he said. “Hopefully it alerts them to start training their staff. If nothing else, they definitely can’t become complacent about it.”
A RESOLUTION?Earlier this month, the U.S. Secret Service completed its investigation. The bill was real. It was just so old that modern counterfeit-detecting techniques were ineffective.
“At 9:30 on Monday morning (as soon as the Secret Service report was in), my assistant filed the motion to dismiss and vacate it,” May said. “Once it came to our attention, we got on that as fast as we could.”
The charge against Glanton was immediately dropped.
“All I kept hearing was, ‘I’m sorry. I’m sorry,’” she said. “I go to the courthouse — ‘I’m sorry.’”
But sorry isn’t enough.
“What they did is they vacated a charge that was never supposed to be a charge,” she said. “And they give me back my money that was mine from the beginning.”
She is consulting with attorneys to see whether she can pursue a civil case.
However, though Glanton is confident she will someday be compensated, Wooden isn’t so sure.
“I don’t see how she has (a case),” he said. “Prosecutorial immunity is in full effect in a case like this.”
Wooden said officers were “sitting there believing their eyes” when they arrested Glanton.
“The pen comes back and says, ‘This is fake. This is fake. This is fake,’ not realizing that the bill in front of them predates these markers,” Wooden said.
The best recourse, to Wooden, is to reinforce the need to double-check evidence. Jurors also must be cognizant of the fact that investigators and prosecutors are not infallible.
“When people do serve on juries, recognize that these mistakes get made, even when everybody has the best of intentions,” Wooden said. “When we see something come across the TV screen, ‘So-and-so accused of X-Y-Z,’ take it with a grain of salt.”
May noted that while the forgery charge was dismissed and the judgment vacated, the public court record is still available to anyone who conducts an online search. For that, he sympathizes with people in Glanton’s position.
“There’s been a concern that you know if you’re charged with something (and) it’s dismissed, it’s on your Iowa Courts Online record,” he said. “But it’s been dismissed. That’s a legitimate concern. People can see this. That’s something that I think certainly needs to be addressed.”