PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The idea for John Patakos’ newest Platteville business has been brewing in his mind for seven years.
UpDraft Brewery, which he plans to open at 45 S. Chestnut St. next summer, was originally proposed in 2015 as a $3 million to $4 million expansion of popular restaurant Steve’s Pizza Palace, owned by Patakos for more than 30 years.
“It’s been somewhat of a dream of mine to have the brewery and have a place for people of different ages, younger and older, to get together and socialize,” he said last week.
The expansion eventually became fiscally prohibitive when Patakos was unable to secure the necessary loans and grants to fund it.
In November, he sold Steve’s Pizza Palace, but retained ownership of the nearby vacant building on Chestnut Street, which he had owned for years and used as storage for Steve’s.
Then, he decided to bring UpDraft Brewery to life in a different location.
Work has already begun to gut and renovate the building to feature a brewing production area, taproom, outdoor seating and more. An additional 400 square feet will be constructed to house brewing equipment, and the business will employ 10 to 15 people.
Recently, Patakos asked City of Platteville officials to discontinue the remaining portion of Jones Street, an alley behind the UpDraft Brewery building that runs parallel to Chestnut Street, in order to provide more space for future growth and equipment storage for the business. The northern portion of Jones Street has been closed since 1975.
Joe Carroll, Platteville community development director, said the city’s Plan Commission and city staff were concerned that closing the entire street would negatively impact property owners who use the remaining portion of Jones Street to access the rear of their buildings.
“The recommendation at this point is to just discontinue the western 12 feet of that right-of-way, which would give the brewery some additional space … for equipment and storage tanks and loading area for their business, but still keep a portion of the street to provide adequate access to the other properties on that block,” Carroll said. “John and his engineers have said they’re OK with that.”
Platteville Common Council will hold a public hearing and vote on the matter at its Jan. 10 meeting.
Carroll is glad to see Patakos’ plan for UpDraft Brewery finally come to fruition.
“It’s never good to have vacant buildings just sitting there being unutilized and not providing any benefit to anyone, and it’s always exciting to have a new business coming to the downtown area,” he said.
Patakos said construction on the brewery should be completed by May, and it is slated to open in June. He plans to begin with four or five different beers, including ales and lagers, and gradually increase to between 12 and 16 varieties.
He also looks forward to opening the business’ production area for visitors to view the brewing process and equipment.
“Brewing is like arts and science put together. It’s a synergy,” he said. “I want to be able to bring students in and teach them about biology, chemistry and engineering, all of which are involved in (brewing).”
