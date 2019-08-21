The City of Dubuque plans to complete construction of the right-turn lane on Pennsylvania Avenue at the intersection with the Northwest Arterial by Friday, Aug. 23.
Work began on June 25, with a six-week planned construction timeline and a chief goal to be finished by the beginning of the Dubuque Community School District’s 2019-2020 school year. Classes kick off on Monday, Aug. 26.
City Engineer Gus Psihoyos said Tuesday that crews have some “punch-list items” to complete yet this week, including striping and troubleshooting the electrical system. Nate Steffen, the head engineer on the project, said the concrete that was most recently poured also still was cooling.
The nearly two-month-long project has created headaches for motorists at times, due to related lane closures.