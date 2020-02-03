GALENA, Ill. — Galena public school board members could select the district’s next superintendent on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
An agenda for the board’s business meeting that night includes the “consideration and possible employment of (a) superintendent.” The item comes after an executive session in which board members presumably will discuss the current candidates to fill a vacancy created when Greg Herbst resigned in November.
The meeting is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday in the library at Galena Middle School.
School board members were slated to interview three finalists on Saturday. They were Tim Vincent, the director of curriculum and instruction for DeKalb, Ill., community school district and a Galena native; Colleen Fox, the superintendent of the Stockton school district; and Curtis Rheingans, the superintendent for the Creston school district and the brother of Dubuque Community Schools Superintendent Stan Rheingans.