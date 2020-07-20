CASCADE, Iowa — Considering she at first refused to speak the language, the fact that Cascade native Libby Lange wrote speeches in Chinese for use by Tsai Ing-wen, president of Taiwan, becomes even more impressive.
Lange, a 2013 graduate of Cascade High School, returned to Cascade recently to spend some time back home before beginning her graduate studies in foreign policy at Yale University.
She shared her unique path to Taiwan. “I did an exchange when I was a junior in high school. I went to Taiwan for one school year, and I really liked it.”
She explained her aversion to speaking Chinese initially.
“The first three or four months I was an exchange student in high school, I didn’t speak any Chinese,” she recalled. “I didn’t and I refused to because I was afraid I would mess up.”
Eventually, Lange figured she had seven more months and needed to be able to communicate. She said she was conversationally fluent after her exchange year.
After finding the political relationship interesting — Taiwan is not legally recognized as a sovereign nation but still considers itself to be one — Lange thought about returning there for college.
Since she graduated high school at 17, her parents thought that living abroad as a minor was a less-than-stellar idea, so Lange spent her first year at Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., and began applying to colleges in Taiwan. Following her freshman year at Augustana, Lange enrolled at National Taiwan University in Taipei.
During her senior year, Lange served an internship at Taiwan’s de facto embassy. A co-worker said that there was a great job opportunity with the president and Lange would be an ideal candidate for the position.
Lange was hired as a speechwriter and social media manager with no real job experience and would write in two languages for the president.
She had to remain ever-cognizant of not only how the speech came across in Chinese but also how it would translate into English, depending on which language Tsai was using during a particular appearance.
Back stateside, Lange explained that she took a serendipitous route to Yale. She knew she wanted to attend graduate school and had read a book by a professor at Yale that inspired her to take a look at the Ivy League university.
“It was a big stroke of luck because it’s pretty much the perfect program for me,” Lange said. “You do what interests you. You’re not competing among each other.”
And Lange is very clear on just what she wants to do, saying, “I’m going to remain interested in the U.S., China and Taiwan trilateral relationship and how we can better balance it. It’s a good time to be in this field, there are a lot of interesting things happening.”