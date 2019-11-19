The sentencing date for a Delaware County man convicted of killing his wife with a pitchfork has been pushed until March.
An Iowa District Court Judge recently agreed to delay the sentencing hearing for Todd M. Mullis, 43, until 1 p.m. March 17. The deadline for attorneys to file post-trial motions also was extended until Feb. 28.
Mullis in September was convicted of first-degree murder in connection to the November 2018 death of his wife, Amy L. Mullis, 39.
Authorities said he was upset over alleged infidelity. During trial, prosecutors argued that Todd Mullis stabbed Amy Mullis multiple times with a corn rake and attempted to stage the scene to make her death look accidental.
Todd Mullis' new attorney requested the delay in sentencing to allow him time to acclimate himself to the case.
The attorney, Matthew Knipe, of West Des Moines, argued that under Iowa law, the mandatory sentence is life in prison without the possibility of parole, so a delay would not be prejudicial. Knipe also argued that additional time to file briefs will allow him to more thoroughly review the case.
Another attorney for Todd Mullis, Gerald Feuerhelm, of Des Moines, has filed a motion for a new trial alleging "prosecutorial misconduct." A hearing on that motion is set for Dec. 17.
However, Knipe also has requested a continuance for that hearing. Delaware County Attorney John Bernau has filed a resistance to the motion for a continuance.