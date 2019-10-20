City of Dubuque officials aim to work with lawmakers in 2020 to reform Iowa law to help residents of three local mobile home parks fight sudden, steep rent hikes and evictions.
At their meeting Monday, Dubuque City Council members will consider approving a list of priorities for state officials to consider during next year’s legislative session.
New to the list this year is a proposal urging lawmakers to pass protections for tenants of mobile home parks against “predatory practices.”
City officials and a local state lawmaker said the state law is outdated and offers weak protections to prevent tenants — many of them veterans, senior citizens and people with disabilities living on fixed incomes and minimum-wage jobs — from being exploited.
The issue came to light recently as residents of the three Table Mound Mobile Home Parks in the Key West area faced steep increases.
“I had one gentleman say one day we’ll have to make the choice of having to pay rent and keeping his home, or pay for diabetes medication and keeping his foot,” said Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque.
Split by U.S. 61/151, the parks were purchased in 2017 from a local owner by a Colorado company that has the sixth-largest chain of mobile home parks in the U.S.
Residents say they have seen their rent increase by 48% cumulatively since 2017, with steady hikes every few months. A property manager disputes that assertion, arguing rents have increased every year by $25 to $40 per month. In addition, tenants must pay utilities — including water, sewer and solid waste removal — separately, whereas those costs previously were included in their rent.
Local leaders say the situation highlights the failings in a state law that encourages park owners to utilize short-term leases where terms and rents can change month to month.
State legislation governing mobile homes was adopted at a time when such homes were truly mobile and has not been updated to reflect their stationary nature today, said City Council Member Brett Shaw, whose ward includes the park that is in the city limits.
“You want to protect your (constituents), but you have state code that’s not up to date with reality,” he said.
James said she intends to work with other lawmakers to pass legislation offering greater protection against sudden rent hikes and evictions.
Such a proposal — which last session passed out of the Iowa Senate but stalled in the House of Representatives — would require “good cause” for evictions and give the Iowa Attorney General’s Office the authority to enforce landlord-tenant laws. Officials, too, want to extend the required notification period for rent increases from 60 to 180 days and to allow tenants the right of first refusal, which would give them a chance to match an offer from a buyer if their park goes up for sale.
Other provisions would limit rent increase to once per year and cap the percentage increase in annual rent.
“These predatory practices are putting vulnerable citizens in financially precarious situations and sometimes in financial jeopardy,” according to the proposed council priority.