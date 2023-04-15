GALENA, Ill. — A developer proposing an 84-unit housing development in Galena said he is revising the design of the project following a strong reaction from local residents.
The proposed pocket neighborhood development would be constructed on a 13-acre parcel located between Gear and Spring streets and be made up of a variety of single-family homes ranging from 1,000 to 1,500 square feet, according to developer Paul Orzeske.
Each housing unit would come with a garage and have nearby on-site parking for guests.
Orzeske said the project would be carried out in multiple phases, with each phase dependent on current housing demand.
Orzeske, who owns a home in Galena, added that the proposed development would aim to increase the city’s supply of affordable workforce housing stock, which is lacking in the community.
“We can’t get enough labor and workers, and the main reason for that is there is no affordable housing,” Orzeske said. “There is no rental and there is nothing new.”
Orzeske officially presented a conceptual plan of the project to the Galena Zoning Board of Appeals on Wednesday. While board members commented on the plan, no official action was scheduled to be taken.
Jonathan Miller, building and zoning official with the City of Galena, said Orzeske has not filed a rezoning request for the potential project site yet.
“He only presented the idea to the board for a discussion,” Miller said. “This is all conceptual at this point.”
However, the project has prompted a strong reaction online from Galena residents. A post made Thursday on Facebook showing a rendering of the project garnered nearly 170 comments by Friday evening, with sentiments ranging from enthusiastic support to outright opposition due to the project’s size and density.
“More of nature destroyed,” one commenter wrote. “The beauty of this town I grew up in is quickly fading.”
Orzeske said he still plans to move forward with the project and eventually present a redesigned concept to the Zoning Board of Appeals that would alleviate issues that residents might have with the project.
“With the incredible response that we have received, we’re going to see if we can make this project work and be profitable,” Orzeske said.
Due to the changing design concept, Orzeske said he does not have an estimated total cost for the project.
City documents state the development would be split into clusters of eight to 12 dwellings, each having shared outdoor space and pedestrian walkways.
The units would be made up of one-story and one-and-a-half story single family residences and a small number of two-story duplexes. The documents also state that the garage units can be constructed with a 750-square-foot carriage house dwelling on top.
Galena City Council members on Friday said they didn’t know enough about the project to offer any specific opinions, but iterated their support for the creation of new housing in the city.
“I really do think there is a need for more workforce housing in the area,” said City Council Member Pam Bernstein. “It sounds good to me, but I just don’t know enough about it right now.”
Galena Mayor Terry Renner said he wants to see the full proposal of the project before deciding if he will support it or not.
“We need more housing, but I’ll have to see the plans for myself,” he said.
Orzeske said he hopes to have a new design proposal ready within the next two Zoning Board of Appeals meetings. The board meets on the second Wednesday of each month.
