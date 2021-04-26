A future substance abuse recovery facility in Dubuque is seeking the last of the funds needed to complete construction.
The Dubuque Community Development Advisory Commission recently voted, 6-0, to recommend that Dubuque City Council members approve giving $104,500 in Community Development Block Grant funds to the Liberty Recovery Center project. The council is expected to consider the request at its next meeting.
The planned substance- abuse recovery and training center is part of the future Liberty Recovery Community campus at 2216 White St., which will also include a $3.1 million apartment complex for single residents struggling with substance use and co-occurring disorders. City documents state that construction on the apartment building is 90% completed. Much of the funding for the apartments came from a $2.7 million grant from the National Housing Trust Fund.
Operation Empower, the nonprofit behind the project, also intends to rehabilitate a former bank building adjacent to the apartments to use as a training and recovery center. The funds requested by the organization would be used to install new roofing, replace heating and air conditioning units and pour new concrete in front of the building’s entrance. The CDBG funding would bring the total investment in the bank building to $135,000.
Michelle Mihalakis, executive director of Operation Empower, said funding from the city would give the project the money needed to complete the rehabilitation of the bank building.
“It will push us across the finish line,” she said. “It will allow us to get the work done that is needed for the new center.”
Operation Empower first began work on Liberty Recovery Community in 2018, with initial plans of opening in spring 2020. Planning delays pushed the opening date back to February 2021, and the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it back even further, Mihalakis said. Officials now hope to open by early August.
“There was a difficulty in getting materials and the needed labor,” Mihalakis said. “The pandemic is making things take longer than anticipated.”
When opened, the apartments will be rented to adults who earn no more than 30% of the area median income.
Whether the facility will open this summer will partly be contingent on raising funds to cover operational costs. Mihalakis said Operation Empower is seeking to raise close to $900,000 to cover the costs of staffing and services.
“You need to have a year of positive outcomes to show that you are a very viable and successful project,” she said. “That funding will allow us to operate and show what a benefit it is.”
Mihalakis declined to disclose how much has been raised to cover operational costs, but she said Operation Empower has already applied for several grants.
When opened, Liberty Recovery Community will prove a vital resource for those recovering from substance abuse through group meetings, education classes, therapies, wellness sessions, social functions and supportive services, all available in close proximity to the apartments, Mihalakis said.
“The crux of the project is, they can get a lot of these important services right there,” she said. “It will provide a community atmosphere.”
Kevin Lynch, vice president of the Operation Empower Board of Directors, said he believes the city would be wise to consider continually investing in the project to help curb substance-abuse related deaths.
“If it saves one life from substance abuse, then that is a good investment,” Lynch said. “For a cause like that, I would hope that the city would look to find additional recurring funding.”