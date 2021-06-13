EPWORTH, Iowa — Barb Klein likes to put her hands to good use whenever she sees people in need.
While working as a seamstress, she has also sent out homemade creations to any cause that could benefit from the items. This includes spending recent years making 300 to 400 quilts that go to places such as homeless shelters and hospital children’s wards.
“Wherever there’s a need, if I hear of a need and I can put something together, I’ll do it,” Klein said.
While the quilts have been her main donated items, Klein said she started making gloves and mittens to donate last year. She was dropping off a round of quilts to Resources Unite last winter and heard there was a need for the items.
She then went through her “stash of treasures” and made about 60 pairs of gloves and mittens, a feat she is already planning to repeat this winter.
“That’s one thing they never have enough of,” she said. “They have enough hats and scarves, but not enough mittens or gloves.”
Klein also spends all year preparing to make Christmas and Easter special for children in the Epworth area.
For more than 20 years, she has helped plan annual events where children can meet Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny. She said she keeps an eye out at stores and garage sales year-round to put toward activities and gift bags for both events, stretching the budget for each as far as she can.
She also tends to sew a new character costume each year for the events.
“It’s a work in progress,” she said. “When I was trained in this position, they did very simple little things, but I just wanted to see it grow and change.”
Deb Connolly, who has been friends with Klein for 25 years, also helps with the holiday event planning. She said she and Klein also used to plan Epworth’s Town and Country Days, though they have since stepped back from doing so.
Connolly also used to get together once a week to sew with Klein, though she noted that they haven’t done that since the COVID-19 pandemic began. But Klein never slowed in making items to donate for those in need, Connolly said.
“If there’s something going on in town, Barb will step up and say she’ll help,” Connolly said.
Klein said she always tries to help any organization seeking assistance in any way she can.
“It’s just my little way of giving back,” Klein said. “It’s what I can do. I may not have much money to make a big donation, but I have enough time and talent. To me, it’s one of those things that, if you can help, you do what you can to help out.”