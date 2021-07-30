Today through Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road.
Featured events: At 7:30 p.m. today, Queensryche with special guest Slaughter. On Saturday, ECIPA Truck and Tractor Pull at 7 p.m. On Sunday, demolition derby at noon and IMCA Weekly Racing at 6:30 p.m. All days, carnival midway, food and drink, reptile shows, magicians, 4-H exhibits and competitions, live music and more. Cost: General admission to fair: $10; free for ages 11 and younger. More information: dbqfair.com.
Prairie Dog Blues Festival
Today and Saturday, St. Feriole Island, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. today and noon to 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Two stages of international and regional music from Chicago blues and West Coast Jump to New Orleans horns and zydeco. Food and beverages available. Bring chairs and blankets. $40 for one-day admission and $75 for two days; free for ages 12 and younger. More information: prairiedogblues.com.
Jackson County (Iowa) Fair
Today through Sunday, Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa, Iowa
8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. today and Saturday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Featured events: Snake Oil with special guest The Spazmatics at 7 p.m. Friday, Trace Adkins with special guest Confederate Railroad at 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and Night of Destruction at 6 p.m. Sunday. All days, carnival, petting zoo, 4-H exhibits and competition and more. Cost: $12 for attendees 13 and older; free for ages 12 and younger. More information: jacksoncountyiowafar.com.
Christmas in July at the Market
Saturday, Dyersville Downtown Market, Third Avenue Southwest and Third Street, Dyersville, Iowa
8 a.m. to noon. Visits with Santa and the Grinch, children’s activities, horse-drawn carriage rides and trolley rides. Shop for fresh produce, crafts, gifts homemade baked goods and more. Food and drink available from food truck vendors.
Music on the March
Sunday, Dalzell Field, Dubuque Senior High School, 1800 Clarke Drive
Event starts at 7 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Stadium box office opens at 3 p.m. Eight entries will be featured, including the Colts and Colt Cadets. Ticket information: colts.org