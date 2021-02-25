The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- James R. Shepherd, 24, of 4663 Cardinal Drive, was arrested at 12:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Angella Street on charges of domestic assault with strangulation, domestic assault, possession of methamphetamine and trespassing. Court documents state that Shepherd assaulted Kiara R. Kiesow, 31, no permanent address, on Tuesday in a vacant apartment on Angella Street. Kiesow was arrested on 10 charges of unauthorized use of a credit card for less than $1,500 and one count of trespassing, as well as a warrant out of Wisconsin.
Paul A. Cole, 34, no permanent address, was arrested at 2:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Central Avenue on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants charging voluntary absence from custody and two counts of probation violation. Court documents state that Cole did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Oct. 30.