GALENA, Ill. -- The City of Galena will hold a ribbon-cutting event marking the opening of a new canoe and kayak launch.
The event will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at the launch, 716 S. Bench St., just south of where U.S. 20 crosses the Galena River.
