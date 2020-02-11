Four more people have been arrested in connection with a New Year’s brawl at a Dubuque bar that escalated into a massive street fight in which multiple gunshots were fired.
Brandon M. Adams, 24, of 2170 Central Ave., No. 1, was arrested this morning on warrants charging two counts of participating in a riot and a charge of disorderly conduct.
Deontae T. Leatherwood, 20, of 1385 Missouri Ave., Frank D. Washington, 25, 31 E. 24th St., and William T. Smith, 21, of Iowa City, were arrested around 5:30 a.m. Saturday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging participation in a riot. Leatherwood and Washington were also charged with disorderly conduct.
Last week, Edward D. Adams, 27, of 2170 Central Ave., Alfonso Faison Jr., 30, of 1492 Locust St., Tamara S. Washington, 27, of 504 W. 17th St., and Cameron Adams, 22, of 908 1/2 Rhomberg Ave. were arrested in connection with the brawl.
Police were called to The Venue, 285 Main St., at 1:30 a.m. Jan. 1 to investigate a fight between about 12 patrons, according to court documents.
Surveillance footage allegedly showed a verbal confrontation between patrons that escalated into a large fight.
The combatants had left the bar by the time police arrived but the fight continued with many of the same people around 2 a.m. in the area of East 19th and Jackson streets.
The fight broke up when several gunshots were fired.