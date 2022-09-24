EPWORTH, Iowa — Tom Burds knew the value of hard work.
Whether at home or at his job, he always went the extra mile to ensure things were done well, and he spent decades building up his business to support his family.
“He was an Irishman through and through,” said his wife, Nancy. “He was a hard worker, a good dad. He kept things in line.”
Tom died on July 9 at the age of 80.
He was born on March 12, 1942, to Vincent and Eileen (Sweeney) Burds. He grew up on the family farm in Epworth with his siblings.
His family members didn’t have much, but they made the most of what they had. It was on the farm that Tom forged a strong respect for the agrarian lifestyle and honed the impeccable work ethic that he used his entire life.
“Growing up on the farm, he felt that (a farmer’s workday) could be 4 a.m. to 7 p.m., 365 (days a year),” said Tim Burds, one of Tom’s five sons. “He figured if we weren’t working that hard, we weren’t working that hard.”
Tom graduated from St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Farley and from DeVry Technical Institute in Naperville, Ill.
He met Nancy Willenborg in his teen years at Melody Mill, a dance hall in Dubuque. He wasn’t a big dancer, but one day, he worked up the courage to ask her for a spin.
“He was very neat and dressed to perfection,” Nancy recalled of that first meeting. “And his shoes were always polished.”
The two hit it off and later married on Jan. 12, 1963, at Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville. The couple spent a brief time in Iowa City, where they had their first son, Todd, before returning to Epworth in the mid-1960s.
Once back in Epworth, Tom established a business selling manufactured homes. That company became Burds Housing Inc., which provides homes to people from across the tri-state area. The business now is run by Tom’s sons Todd and Tim and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
Tom was meticulous about his business, and he wasn’t one to make mistakes. He held both himself and his children to a high standard when it came to the work they did.
“There was an expectation with working with him. I mean, your name is tied to everything. If something was not done correctly or to his expectation, he knew the (business) repercussions of it,” said Matt Burds, Tom’s youngest son. “... It was basically doing it in a way that you would do your own home.”
In addition to the business, Tom and Nancy raised seven kids: Todd, Jeff, Doug, Susan, Barbara, Tim and Matt. Tom worked his kids hard, Nancy said, but he loved them even harder.
He expected them to contribute around the house and to the family business, and he always woke them up early for 7 a.m. Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
For years, he worked seven days per week to provide for the family and grow the business, meaning he didn’t always have a lot of time to spend at home. During the time he did have, however, he worked to make the most of family fishing trips or other activities.
“He didn’t have a lot of time (outside of work), but what I feel he did was spend the quality time with us. It wasn’t quantity. It was quality,” Tim said.
In addition to his family, Tom loved hole-in-the-wall restaurants, good pie and drinking whiskey with Diet Coke at the end of the day. He also was a fan of wild asparagus, berry picking and playing shuffleboard.
When he was 50, Tom received a bike helmet for Christmas, and he quickly developed a passion for the outdoor hobby. He went on to participate in RAGBRAI 25 times, and he completed two cross-country trips on his bike, one north to south and one west to east.
He kept track of every mile he ever rode, and he was known on the bike trails as “the General,” for his stern nature and attention to detail.
“They didn’t have a bike for a long time on his farm,” Nancy said. “But once he picked it up (later in life), he never put it down.”
Tom and Nancy would take their bikes abroad with them, biking all over the world. They rode trails in Norway, Vietnam and South Africa.
The couple loved to travel, and they visited more than 40 countries across all seven continents. The couple’s first such trip was to Bermuda around 40 years ago. Other notable visits include China, Australia and Ireland, one of Tom’s favorites.
“It was two trips a year sometimes,” said Tom’s daughter Barbara Menenguin. “... You’d ask, ‘Where’d they go?’ and the answer was always, ‘Somewhere out of the country.’”
Later in life, Tom had two heart surgeries and eventually was diagnosed with kidney cancer. Even as the cancer began to take its toll, Tom worked hard to maintain his independence. He still went out to check on the garden, and his family members would take him on drives where he would insist that they stop to grab some wild asparagus.
When Tom died in July, he did so at home, surrounded by the family he loved.
“I think he’s in heaven,” Nancy said. “If there’s a lawn there, I’m sure he’s mowing it. And if there’s a bike there, I’m sure he’s riding it.”
