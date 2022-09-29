PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — City officials once again are considering the acquisition of a large facility in central Platteville to house the area’s senior center and other recreational activities.
Common Council members this week discussed the possibility of purchasing the Platteville Armory for $135,000, but a group of older adults attended the meeting to object.
”The negative is the added cost of having to purchase the property and the continued maintenance and upkeep,” said City Manager Adam Ruechel. “... (But) there’s obviously key advantages to having ownership of the property.”
If the city purchases the armory from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, it either could operate the facility or sell it to another entity with the agreement that the city be able to use the first floor for recreational and senior center activities.
Common Council members also could choose not to purchase the property, as they did in December when they declined an offer from the military to sell the 1.5-acre property to the city for $1.
City officials started to reconsider that offer amid the “continuation of other projects,” Ruechel said, such as the construction of the city’s new fire station.
That station will be constructed at the current location of the O.E. Gray Early Learning Center, which hosts Platteville Senior Center, Elks Club and Head Start.
The armory was identified as a potential replacement due to its size and commercial kitchen space, so city staff again inquired with military officials about the potential for a $1 sale.
Local military officials informed staff this summer that they did not receive approval for a $1 sale and that the city would have to purchase the property for closer to full price.
In addition to the $135,000 price, the city also would incur the cost of maintenance, repairs and abatement for several issues, including lead mitigation and asbestos clean-up.
Several council members expressed concern about the clean-up costs and the lack of information about how much work is needed to make the space safe and usable. City staff couldn’t provide an exact estimate on those mitigation costs but estimated they would be $50,000 to $150,000.
“I’m just really concerned that we seem like we’re getting a reduced price but that we may not get it at a reduced price once we have to clean up whatever is there,” said Council Member Lynne Parrott.
About a dozen older adults attended the meeting to express hesitation and discontent with the potential move. Frequently cited concerns included parking and accessibility concerns at the armory, as well as the lack of a “community room” space.
The first floor of the building is handicapped-accessible, but Platteville Commission on Aging Chair Joyce Bos told council members that the accessible entrance is located on the opposite side of the building from the parking lot.
She said this could be difficult for older adults using canes, walkers or wheelchairs, especially in the winter months.
“(Our current location) is a very active building, and we want to remain active for Platteville,” Bos said. “I don’t believe that moving the city’s senior center to the armory would meet the needs of our senior citizens.”
Other older adults expressed discontent with any move and the associated disruption of programming. They instead asked the council to keep the center at O.E. Gray or find a way to include their space in the layout of the new fire station.
“It’s a big change for people to move from one place and try to get comfortable in another place,” Ray Banfi told the council. “... Especially when you get to an age, you don’t want to have all these big changes.”
City staff are working on organizing a tour of the armory so council members and senior center staff can see the space, and the issue is expected to return for discussion at the council’s Oct. 11 meeting.
