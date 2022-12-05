Dubuque County Recorder John Murphy announced Sunday that he soon would resign, less than a month after winning a reelection campaign — and before his new term starts.
Murphy said in an online post that he had signed a contract to become the next CEO for the Davenport-based Community Action of Eastern Iowa effective Jan. 3 and that he would resign his elected position in the coming days.
“I strongly believe that this (community action) role will allow me to make a greater impact on those in our communities that need it most, and that is the primary reason I am excited with this new role,” he said in the announcement.
Murphy, a Democrat, won another term as recorder in this year’s Nov. 8 election, securing 20,394 votes, or 60% of those cast in the race. He beat independent candidate Keith Lucy, who received 13,552 votes. Murphy’s new term as recorder was set to begin on Jan. 2.
In his post, Murphy said he was approached with his new job offer “in the weeks leading up to the election” but signed the contract on Thursday. He did not respond immediately to requests for comment.
The Dubuque County Recorder’s Office is responsible for managing and maintaining the county’s records, including birth, death and marriage certificates, property and real estate documents and recreational vehicle registrations, as well as issuing hunting and fishing licenses.
In his nearly eight years in office, Murphy prioritized digitizing land and military records, moving county servers to data centers and securing a remodel of the physical office to make it more accessible for people with disabilities.
In his post, Murphy also bemoaned the “ugly political scenery” that has extended to local offices in recent years.
“I am a fighter, and nothing scares me about my mistakes, past or present. However, being a local elected official is not worth putting your spouse and kids through baseless accusations,” he said. “The truth is, the majority of candidates regret running when you talk to them behind the scenes, and it is because of what the people in their inner circle endure through the process.”
Reached Sunday, Lucy wished Murphy the best in his next chapter and said he would be interested in the process to fill the vacancy.
“(I am) not sure what the options are, but I have the same desire to serve Dubuque County as I did prior to the election,” he said in a text message.
County Auditor Kevin Dragotto said Iowa code requires him to assume the county recorder’s duties upon Murphy’s resignation until the county Board of Supervisors appoints a replacement. The Board of Supervisors will have to post notice of the position in county newspapers, then can choose how to proceed.
“In some counties, they accept applications,” he said. “In others, they hold a work session to appoint someone they choose. In 98% of times, somebody from within the office, someone with know-how is appointed.”
The appointee would serve for two years. Then, according to Dragotto, the recorder post would be on the ballot in 2024 for a two-year term. In 2026, the post would be back on the ballot for a regular, four-year term.
