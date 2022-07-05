A new program at Clarke University in Dubuque aims to help schools stem the tide of teacher shortages by finding future educators among existing staff.
Clarke’s accelerated elementary education degree offers people in roles such as paraprofessionals or substitutes the chance to earn a degree to become teachers while continuing to work in classrooms.
“We needed to figure out a way where we could increase the teacher population in the community and also allow these people the ability to work at the same time, so I think that’s really where it all came together for me,” said Ellen Spencer, chair of Clarke’s education department.
Clarke is among schools that have launched programs aimed at helping staff at K-12 schools move toward becoming teachers, an effort underway not just locally but across Iowa.
Local college and school leaders say tapping into existing staff to find teachers could help address shortages plaguing the profession.
“We’re hoping that this is an avenue we can use to recruit and retain, so it would be a win for us and a win for them and our local colleges,” said Brian Kuhle, chief human resources officer for Dubuque Community Schools.
Filling a need
The idea for Clarke’s new program came from conversations with local administrators about their need for more teachers.
“They’ve got classrooms of kids and no teacher to provide instruction for them,” Spencer said.
To meet that need, it made sense to Spencer to tap into paraprofessionals, who fill a variety of roles in schools under teachers’ supervision. Many of them already have knowledge and experience in the classroom. Plus, they can move into a higher-paying job with a teaching degree.
“The knowledge and experience that they bring into this program is priceless,” Spencer said. “... They just don’t have the credentials and the licensing to be the full-fledged teachers.”
The first cohort in the program has 16 students, and more people are calling to see if they can start next year.
At University of Dubuque, a program to help paraprofessionals earn an elementary education degree has been underway for about a year.
UD offers the major to paraprofessionals in partnership with Dubuque Community Schools and Cedar Rapids Community School District. Students take classes through UD’s LIFE program, which is geared toward adult learners.
Chad Biermeier, teacher education department head at UD, said the offering started after Dubuque schools officials reached out and said they had paraprofessionals interested in getting a teaching license.
“They’re feeling that teacher shortage, and they just wanted to use the resources that they have,” Biermeier said.
UD’s program had about 25 students when the spring semester ended in May. Most came from Cedar Rapids, but several hailed from Dubuque schools. Biermeier expects 20 more to start the program come August.
Clarke and UD’s programs come as Iowa officials also seek to help school staff access further training.
Gov. Kim Reynolds last month announced that the state was awarding $45.6 million to schools through the Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program, which helps high school students and adults earn paraeducator certificates and paraeducators earn teaching licenses.
Grants were awarded to 19 districts who partnered with other schools to bring funds to 134 districts statewide, including Bellevue, Edgewood-Colesburg, Monticello and Central.
Officials at Loras College in Dubuque said they have a program through which people with four-year degrees in certain content areas take courses to become secondary teachers, though it was not created in response to teacher shortages.
‘A win-win’
Dubuque schools leaders try to encourage paraprofessionals whom they think would be good teachers to consider programs such as the ones at Clarke and UD. Kuhle noted that those staff already enjoy being in the classroom and are familiar with the district’s culture.
“It’s a win-win to get them to advance their careers and keep them in our schools,” he said.
Kuhle said using existing staff to build the district’s teaching pipeline not only helps officials fill positions but also assists with retention.
“Sometimes when you hire from outside of the community, which is important as well, they move on or they go home or they check out other areas, and it’s nice to know that when you’re getting people that are local that they’re a little more vested in sticking around,” he said.
Nate Tyler, director of safety and security for the East Dubuque, Ill., school district, recently started in Clarke’s accelerated degree program.
Tyler left a career in law enforcement in 2013 and since has held a variety of school jobs while taking classes with the aim of becoming a teacher. He currently teaches law enforcement classes to high school students.
The East Dubuque district is working toward adding a school resource officer, who would work at the high school campus while Tyler works from the elementary building. With an elementary education degree, he will be able to blend his teaching experience with his school safety focus.
“Writing (drug and violence) prevention lessons and continuing to teach my (career and technical education) stuff — which I really enjoy, talking about the field of law enforcement — just incorporating it all together, … that seems to be my overarching goal,” he said.
