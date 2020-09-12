The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s
departments reported:
- Alex V. Dinh, 40, of 2600 Dodge St., Suite NW 3, was arrested at 2:26 p.m. Thursday at his residence on charges of domestic assault and child endangerment. Court documents state that he assaulted his wife Quy T. Vu, 31, while she was holding their 3-week-old.
- Dekota L. Redenbaugh, 31, no permanent address, was arrested at 10:35 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree theft and driving while barred.
- Jeffrey B. Ellis, 58, of 757 Caledonia Place, No. 2, was arrested at 4:24 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Rhomberg Avenue and Humboldt Street on charges of
- possession of cocaine and operating while under the influence.
- Aaron J. Spencer, 41, of 650 University Ave., reported a burglary in which $2,358 worth of items, including a Playstation 4 and a Roku, were stolen from 650 University Ave.,
- Apt. 2, at about 6:55 p.m. Thursday.
- Lonnie J. McNeal, 55, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, reported fraud totaling $1,000 at about 3:05 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Jackson and East 10th streets.