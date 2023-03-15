The Iowa House of Representatives on Tuesday unanimously voted in favor of a bill from a local lawmaker that would require schools to excuse absences for children out of school for autism-related treatment.

“This bill comes from my district, which has seven high schools,” Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, the bill’s sponsor, said on the House floor. “Of those seven high schools, six have excused autism-related treatment. One doesn’t. That one school has sent truancy notices to parents via the sheriff’s department.”

