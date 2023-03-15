The Iowa House of Representatives on Tuesday unanimously voted in favor of a bill from a local lawmaker that would require schools to excuse absences for children out of school for autism-related treatment.
“This bill comes from my district, which has seven high schools,” Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, the bill’s sponsor, said on the House floor. “Of those seven high schools, six have excused autism-related treatment. One doesn’t. That one school has sent truancy notices to parents via the sheriff’s department.”
Before House debate, Bradley told the Telegraph Herald that he took issue with the school — which he would not name — for considering such students truant and the method by which parents were informed.
Recommended for you
“They have sent truant letters and had the sheriff’s officers deliver them just because the parents want their kids to get medical attention for their autism,” he said.
The bill would require school boards to create a local policy to implement the requirement that they excuse the absences for autism care.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, said that she, too, was happy to have supported the bill, which she said would give parents more flexibility in caring for their children.
“I think continuity of care is one of the most important parts of this whole equation,” she said after the vote. “We want to make sure kids have the same doctor, the same level of care.”
The bill comes more than a year after the Iowa Supreme Court upheld a district court ruling that it is generally up to school districts whether to excuse absences for private applied behavioral analysis therapy for students with autism.
That case involved Dubuque-based Hills & Dales and the Iowa Department of Education, joined by Dubuque Community Schools and Keystone Area Education Agency. Hills & Dales had contended that students should be released from school to receive the therapy if ordered to do so by a physician. Education officials said such requests and related absences must be decided by districts and other public agencies.
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, has introduced a similar bill in the Senate and said she hopes she can get it “across the finish line” there, but she said she was disappointed in opposition to the bill she has seen from schools and school-related organizations.
“It’s a no brainer to me,” she said. “Parents know their children best and already have enough on their hands in that type of a situation. There should definitely be an excused absence. At the (subcommittee meeting) we had over here, I was shocked by the resistance from the schools.”
Reached Tuesday, Dubuque Community Schools spokesperson Mike Cyze said the district was watching the bill.
“We are monitoring this potential legislation, and if it passes, we would seek legal guidance as to how it aligns with federal education law,” he said in a message to the Telegraph Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.