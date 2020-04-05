EPWORTH, Iowa — Since his birth in July, Owen Reuter has spent much of his life in sterile w…

most-read stories at TelegraphHerald.com

These were the top five most-read stories last week at TelegraphHerald.com.

1.) Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin

2.) Virus prompting potentially dire delays for local baby who needs heart surgery

3.) Dubuque County releases pic, seeks tips on theft of $14,000 in tools

4.) Deere temporarily shuts down Dubuque plant after COVID-19 diagnosis

5.) Doctor's Orders: Stay at home Dubuque