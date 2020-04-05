Unemployment claims soar, COVID-19 wreaks havoc on economy
More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — doubling a record high set just one week earlier — a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.
Combined with last week’s report that 3.3 million people sought unemployment aid two weeks ago, the U.S. economy now has suffered nearly 10 million layoffs in just the past few weeks. That far exceeds the total for any corresponding period on record.
That trend is readily evident in Dubuque County.
In the week that ended on March 14, just 97 county residents filed new unemployment claims, according to Kristin Dietzel, vice president of workforce solutions for Greater Dubuque Development Corp.
For the week that ended March 21 — which marked the first week that COVID-19 began to influence jobless claims — that figure increased twelvefold, to 1,273 claims.
That total then shot up by another 50% last week, with 1,910 new claims.
Stockton man finds purpose in donkey rescue
STOCKTON, Ill. — Even on bad days, Robert Story makes his way to the barn to pour out feed, shovel out stalls and greet his six donkeys.
The animals long have been maligned as stubborn or aggressive, he said, but their temperament is more akin to dogs.
“You come down here, and these guys want to do nothing but be around you and love you,” Robert, 54, recently said at his 28-acre farm in the Stockton area.
Sometimes a pair of donkeys will sandwich an unsuspecting visitor, leaning in from both directions. Robert calls the gesture a “donkey hug.”
It was a dream of Robert and his late wife, Brooke Jones-Story, to create an animal rescue, but he did not anticipate they would be helping stocky, furry equids.
Both Illinois state troopers, the two met at the scene of a fatal car wreck in 2007. It was also at a crash site that Brooke’s life ended on March 28, 2019.
Having retired from the state police in 2018, Robert spends his days managing the rescue — named Storybrooke Acres.
A trailer full of donkeys arrives at the farm each year. With assistance from friends and family, he cares for them, uncompensated, until they are adopted.
Dubuque council supports delaying Five Flags vote
Dubuque voters likely will not head to the polls this fall to weigh in on a proposed $74 million expansion project for Five Flags Center.
A majority of City Council members told the Telegraph Herald that they support a recent request by the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce to postpone the Sept. 8 vote in light of the COVID-19 pandemic that has prompted the closure of many businesses in the city and across the country, as well as related layoffs.
“I don’t see any reasons we would want to make a big investment like that with the condition of the economy now,” said Mayor Roy Buol. “And we don’t know if there’s going to be a second round of this (outbreak come the fall). ... Who knows what the economy is going to look like? I think we’ll have enough things to think about and work on without worrying about a referendum.”
Council members on Monday will determine whether to delay the vote.
Education leaders consider online instruction options
With school closures across Iowa now extended to the end of the month, local district leaders must decide what educational opportunities their students will receive.
State officials this week laid out for school districts and nonpublic schools three options to provide instruction from April 13 to 30 after Gov. Kim Reynolds extended school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Districts can choose to require their students participate in educational services, provide optional enrichment opportunities or offer no continuous learning.
Local districts and nonpublic schools now are charting a course for what the coming month will look like, weighing in the process how they can most effectively serve students with a variety of needs.
Deere shuts down plant after COVID-19 case Confirmed
Dubuque County’s largest employer has suspended production temporarily after learning that an employee there tested positive for COVID-19.
John Deere Dubuque Works informed employees Sunday that the plant would be “temporarily shut down,” according to Director of Strategic Public Relations Jennifer Hartmann.
She said the Dubuque plant ceased its normal production following the second shift on Friday, although some maintenance work took place Saturday.
A date for production to restart has not been established, but Hartmann indicated the company is hoping it will be sooner rather than later.
Viking River Cruises announce Mississippi River voyages
Viking River Cruises on Monday announced the official launch of its Mississippi River voyages, which include a Dubuque stop.
The company plans to debut its first custom vessel in August 2022, offering eight-day excursion packages on the Lower and Upper Mississippi as well as a 15-day excursion from New Orleans to St. Paul, Minn.
Currently scheduled ports of call on Viking’s new Mississippi River cruises include Dubuque, Davenport and Burlington in Iowa, and La Crosse in Wisconsin.
The vessels will have five decks and 193 staterooms able to accommodate up to 386 guests.
Viking officials have told city officials that they plan to stop at the Port of Dubuque on 14 dates in 2022 and 16 in 2023 between July and October. If all of the cruises were full, that would mean nearly 11,600 passengers stopping in Dubuque from Viking boats over those two years.