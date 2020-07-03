News in your town

Loras campus placed on National Register of Historic Places

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)

Dubuque County tallies 31 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Fireworks company: Former employee wrote racist message about Dubuque stand

UPDATE: Police ID man killed in downtown Dubuque, say shooting came after argument, altercation

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

Dubuque County to accept absentee ballot request forms Monday

Total unemployment claims in Dubuque County at lowest level since March

Reward available for tips leading to arrest of Dubuque man accused of killing

Graduates: Iowa

Graduates: Saint Mary's, UW-River Falls