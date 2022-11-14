Dubuque Area Labor-Management Council will host its annual awards banquet later this month and will honor several local individuals.

The banquet will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Diamond Jo Casino’s Harbor Room. The cost is $40 per person or $320 for a table of eight. Registration can be completed at bit.ly/3UzMLpR.

