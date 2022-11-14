Dubuque Area Labor-Management Council will host its annual awards banquet later this month and will honor several local individuals.
The banquet will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Diamond Jo Casino’s Harbor Room. The cost is $40 per person or $320 for a table of eight. Registration can be completed at bit.ly/3UzMLpR.
Awards will be distributed to a variety of individuals, unions and workplaces who exemplify safety, leadership and strong partnerships, according to a press release.
The following awardees will be honored:
Bob Bennett “Good Faith” Awards
— Tammy Duehr, of Dubuque Education Association, and Angela Bowersox, of National Electrical Contractors Association
Labor-Management Community Service Award
— Shelly Freiburger, of IBEW Local 704
Alliance for Construction Excellence Safety Award
— IBEW Local 704 and Westphal & Co.
Labor-Management Excellence Awards
— Keith Hartman, of ModernFold and Carpenters Local 2060; Bill Jasper, of Portzen Construction and Laborers Local 43; Brody Kerner, of Tri-State Crane Rigging Service and Operating Engineers Local 234; David Moeller, of Dubuque Community Schools; Matt Rieder, of Tri-State Crane Rigging Service and Operating Engineers Local 150; Deion Studebaker and Dustin Bidert, of Cedar Valley Steel and Iron Workers Local 89.
Student Engagement Award — Terry Richardson and Mark Brehm, of John Deere and UAW Local 94.
