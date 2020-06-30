MAQUOKETA, Iowa – A guided walk through remnant and reconstructed prairie will be held next week near Maquoketa.
The walk will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Codfish Hollow Prairie on 288th Avenue northeast of Maquoketa, according to a press release.
The area has been managed as a biological preserve for 34 years.
Participants should dress appropriately for a hike, including wearing long pants. Participants also should practice social distancing.
The rain date and time is 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 8.
Registration is required and can be made by calling Jackson County Conservation at 563-652-3783 or emailing tony@jacksonccb.com.