A hulking stainless-steel tribute to military veterans arrived today in Dubuque.
Standing 18 feet tall and weighing 18,000 pounds, a spiraling sculpture named “Skyward” that is a centerpiece of a project to reshape Veterans Memorial Plaza on Chaplain Schmitt Island was slowly lowered into place on the memorial pier, while project leads, veterans and residents looked on.
The sculpture’s arrival was a landmark moment for the $3.2 million project, which work crews started on this spring. Planning started two years ago.
City project manager Steve Brown said he was thrilled to see the sculpture finally arrive.
“It’s been a long time coming,” he said. “We’re glad that it is finally here.”
Doug Adamson, landscape architect with RDG Planning & Design and designer of the sculpture, said its shape and aesthetic are symbolic in multiple ways.
Upon completion of the memorial in May, people will be able to walk inside the sculpture and read the engraved lines of the poem “Rain,” by World War I officer Edward Thomas. The poem remarks on the sacrifice of human life in war. The incisions in the sculpture represent the rain referenced in the poem. At night, lights will illuminate the statue from the inside, sending a beam of light upward.
“We want people to be able to walk inside and reflect,” Adamson said. “Whatever meaning they find in there is up to them, but it should be a place that they feel something profound.”
The title of the statue, “Skyward,” is also a reference to Chaplain Aloysius Schmitt, who is credited with helping 12 other sailors climb through a porthole to escape the sinking USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, sacrificing his own chance to flee in the process. The USS Oklahoma had lost power and capsized, essentially flipping it upside-down.
When someone enters the sculpture, they can look up and see the last thing Schmitt saw as he hoisted men out of the ship -- the sky.
“It’s a memorial that is meant for all veterans, but it does have special meaning for Chaplain Schmitt as well,” Adamson said. “In general, it should be symbolic of the people who have sacrificed their lives for their country.”
Created in Altoona, Iowa, by Cox Metal Fabrication, the sculpture rode on a semi-tractor trailer to Dubuque, driven by Vietnam War veterans Steven Olinger and Gary Cox. As he watched a crane lift the sculpture into the air today, Olinger smiled and said he was thankful to deliver a symbol of the sacrifice of his fellow veterans.
“It’s an honor,” he said. “A lot of people gave their lives for this country, and they should be remembered.”
The project is being entirely funded by Dubuque Racing Association. When completed, it will include a new concrete path and elevated boardwalk.
Rick Dickinson, the president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., is a member of the DRA's Board of Directors. He said he was impressed by the sculpture and looks forward to seeing the completed project in May.
“It’s really a heartfelt thank-you to all who have served their country,” he said. “It will really come to fruition once everything is finished and installed.”