For Natalie Kammerude, serving meals to others on Thanksgiving has become its own tradition.
Natalie, 17, of Dubuque, has helped out with the Ginter family's community Thanksgiving dinner in Dubuque for the past 12 years with her family. It is a tradition she hopes those younger than her also continue.
"Seeing everyone smile makes my day every year," she said. "I like seeing all of the little kids who are seeing people help others. It's good to see at that age."
Natalie was one of hundreds of volunteers at the annual community Thanksgiving dinner, which took place today at the Joliet Event Center in downtown Dubuque.
The annual Thanksgiving meal was started in 1962 by Donna Ginter, who operated several Dubuque establishments, including West Dubuque Tap. The first meal served several men without a place to go for the holiday, and the event since has grown into a Dubuque Thanksgiving tradition that serves thousands each year.
Donna Ginter's daughters, Kathy and Genny Ginter, said they delivered more than 1,500 meals today on 75 different delivery routes. At noon, a steady line of people grabbed meals to eat at Joliet Event Center or to take home.
"I made 110 turkeys, but that's because I could only find small ones," Genny Ginter said.
The sisters described the preparation for the holiday as "hectic" and said they always end the day with pizza at West Dubuque Tap, which they now run.
"But we always look forward to it and talking with people," Genny Ginter said. "I promised my mom I'd continue it, but the rest of my family has to help."
Kathy Ginter said the need for a free community meal still is prevalent, just as it was when Donna Ginter began the tradition.
"We're glad to do it as a way to honor our mother," she said.
Eric Heim, of Dubuque, has been one of the meal's longtime volunteers, having spent the past 20 Thanksgivings assisting with it.
"I like talking and meeting with all the different people," he said. "When I was a kid, I helped Donna Ginter. Now, I help out her daughters, so it's like I'm part of the family a little bit."
CC Acosta said she has been coming to the Dubuque Thanksgiving meal since she moved to the city four years ago. While eating her meal, she waved and gestured to friends she saw walking through the door at Joliet Event Center.
"I would rather be out here than at home by myself," she said. "I want to be with friends and people and leave the dirty dishes to someone else."
Albert Manders, of Dubuque, also was enjoying plates of food today, including a slice of pie. He said he typically restricts his sugar intake but likes to splurge on holidays.
"It's a very wonderful thing that Donna Ginter started many, many years ago, and I'm very, very grateful her family has continued it," Manders said. "I enjoy the hospitality, friends and food."
In addition to the Dubuque community meal, The Other Side bar in East Dubuque, Ill., had free Thanksgiving meals available for pickup or delivery today. A group of about 30 assisted in the effort.
Bar owner Mike Meyer said the Thanksgiving meals began in 2020, prompted by the need seen in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Teaming up with the East Dubuque Lions Club, Meyer aimed to serve 50 meals the first year.
"Once we started telling people we were doing it, we got requests for over 200 (meals)," Meyer said. "With the Lions Club, we knew there was a need in town."
Meyer said 544 meals were given out last year. This year, he said, there was enough food for more than 500 people, and 400 meals were pre-ordered.
However, calls kept coming in Thursday.
"The phone has been ringing all day," Meyer said. "... We didn't want (the meal giveaway) to be income-based. If you're single and living by yourself, it might not make sense to make a whole Thanksgiving meal. We make sure anyone who wants to get a meal can get it."
Any meals not given out today will be donated to the East Dubuque food pantry, Meyer said.
Meal preparation began Monday, Meyer said, with many donations and local business contributing to the effort.
Friends Maggie Fleming and Mary Knupp volunteered to make 60 pies over a three-day period for The Other Side's meals: 20 pumpkin pies, 20 fruit pies and 20 chocolate pies. The pair also made pies in previous years.
"I put in the pie crust, and (Fleming) does the filling," Knupp said.
"We have it down to a science," Fleming added with a laugh.
The two said they were grateful for the opportunity to give back to the community for the holiday and put smiles on people's faces.
"There's nowhere we'd rather be today," Fleming said.
