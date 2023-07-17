Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
An article about the closure of a Dubuque location of a national fast food chain was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website from July 10 to Sunday:
1.) Dubuque location of fast food chain closed
2.) Dubuque police ID victims in weekend shooting
3.) Police: Dubuque woman took $15,500 from local retailer over span of months
4.) Police: Motorist beans Dubuque coffee shop with vehicle
5.) Farley teens start 2nd entrepreneurial business
6.) East Dubuque council terminates contract with city manager
7.) Authorities: Woman stabs man, barricades herself in residence near Galena
8.) Leader of Dubuque hospital stepping down next month
9.) Authorities: 1 killed in Grant County crash
10.) Authorities: Delaware County man sexually abused 2 minors
