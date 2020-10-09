DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The two candidates for Iowa Senate District 48 this week both pointed to their employment backgrounds as they made their case for winning the seat.
Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, is running against Democratic challenger Eric Green, of Monticello, in the Nov. 3 election, and both participated in a virtual forum this week hosted by Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce and Dyersville Commercial, a sister newspaper of the Telegraph Herald. District 48 covers most of Delaware County and parts of Jones, Linn and Buchanan counties.
Zumbach, a 40-year farmer who joined the forum from the cab of his combine, has been a state senator for two terms and chairs the agriculture committee. He said he helped turn around Iowa’s budget over the course of his tenure and aims to continue creating good financial plans that benefit his constituents.
“Let my voting record show, nearly 80% of the time, the other party votes with me,” he said. “I put forth good policy that people agree with.”
Green said he didn’t know much about Zumbach’s voting record because he never heard about it from him previously. If elected, Green said, he wants to ensure district residents know why he votes on something in a particular way.
“I want to increase accessibility to me,” he said. “I want to engage with the district and make sure people have multiple ways of contacting me.”
Green owns a pizzeria in Monticello called Diamond Pi. He draws on his experience as a small-business owner to inform some of his goals for office, including providing more training through community colleges to create a more skilled workforce.
He also discussed the possibility of offering tax incentives to new businesses bringing certain types of jobs to the area.
“They have to be paying at least a medium income for Iowans. You don’t want them bringing in lower-paying jobs,” Green said. “Our minimum wage is already low enough. It’s too low, in my opinion.”
Zumbach said the smaller towns he represents all offer something special that can’t be found in larger cities, and having better broadband internet connection can help bring more people to the area to enjoy these towns.
“Rural Iowa is void of a lot of the higher-level technology that’s in some of the bigger cities,” he said. “I can tell you, sitting here tonight in my cornfield, it was hard to get dialed up, but this is my office. We have to be able to promote small towns. … We can live and breathe and do the same things in rural Iowa that we can in larger cities.”