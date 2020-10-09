How to Vote

Early voting in Iowa began Monday and will go until Nov. 2. Those wishing to vote early in Iowa can contact their county auditor's office for more information on when and where early voting will be in their prescient.

Any Iowa voters wishing to vote by mail must submit an absentee ballot request by Oct. 24. Returned ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 2 or given to their county auditor in person by 9 p.m. Nov. 3.

Election Day is Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.