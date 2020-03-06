Dubuque County Historical Society officials signed off on plans to move the historic Town Clock 50 years ago, an important step in the relocation of the landmark one year later.
Erected in 1873 atop a building at 825 Main St., the clock faced an uncertain future in the late 1960s and early 1970s, when urban renewal plans targeted the building for demolition.
Community members and businesses launched fundraising efforts to preserve the clock, resulting in a relocation upon a concrete pedestal in 1971 at its current location at Seventh and Main streets.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on preservation developments in its March 6, 1970, edition.
HISTORICAL BOARD URGES PRESERVATION OF THE TOWN CLOCK
The Dubuque County Historical Society’s Board of Directors voted last night not to oppose urban renewal plans to move the Town Clock, but urged that the downtown landmark be “preserved and restored to its present architectural authenticity.”
The position taken was in response to plans that the clock be moved from its present location atop stores at 825 Main St., to a pedestal one block south as a focal point of the pedestrian way — Town Clock Square.
Howard Higley, society vice president, cautioned that the board “not become involved in urban renewal controversies. Our concern should not be so much where the clock stands, but that its historical significance be preserved and restored,” he said.
Board member Norman Winkler, a Dubuque architect, agreed.
He said he doesn’t consider the proposed move to be “anymore inviolate than the historical society moving the old Log Cabin and landmark Humke School to the Ham House grounds.
Several board members became concerned about the future of the Town Clock last fall when they were led to believe that only a replica of the clock would be built at Seventh and Main streets and that the original would be torn down. A letter was sent to Urban Renewal Director Gent Wittenberg last November which stated that the board members were opposed to such plans if they were true.
Wittenberg replied that the Urban Renewal Department is “endeavoring to do exactly what urban renewal in the past has been accused of not doing — that is, preservation and restoration of structures of historical significance.”
Wittenberg said that at no time has any consideration been given to destroying the clock.
The First National Bank presented the City Council with a $5,000 gift in January to be used for elements of the pedestrian way, which must be financed through private contributions. It was suggested at that time that if moving the Town Clock was the “top priority,” then such funds should be used for that element of the mall.