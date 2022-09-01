The Dubuque Community School Board will move forward with selling the Dubuque Soccer Complex to an Arizona-based company that seeks to construct an indoor sports facility at the site.

Board members on Wednesday voted, 5-2, to proceed with the sale of the soccer complex to Court One LLC following a public hearing that will be scheduled for a later date, as required by state law. About 50 people attended the meeting.

