Dubuque Community School Board member Jim Prochaska listens to fellow member Nancy Bradley (left) during discussion of the sale of the Dubuque Soccer Complex to Court One at Wednesday's special meeting at The Forum.
Dubuque Community School Board member Jim Prochaska listens to fellow member Nancy Bradley (left) during discussion of the sale of the Dubuque Soccer Complex to Court One at Wednesday's special meeting at The Forum.
The Dubuque Community School Board will move forward with selling the Dubuque Soccer Complex to an Arizona-based company that seeks to construct an indoor sports facility at the site.
Board members on Wednesday voted, 5-2, to proceed with the sale of the soccer complex to Court One LLC following a public hearing that will be scheduled for a later date, as required by state law. About 50 people attended the meeting.
Board Members Tami Ryan, Anderson Sainci, Kate Parks, Lisa Wittman and Nancy Bradley voted in favor of the sale, while Jim Prochaska and Katie Jones cast the dissenting votes.
Court One LLC submitted a bid of $1.8 million to purchase the Dubuque Soccer Complex. Dubuque Soccer Alliance, which has leased the complex since 1993, submitted the only other bid for the site, at $1,552,000.
“It’s not to undermine the work and the history of (Dubuque Soccer Alliance), but … I’m confident we can figure out how to make something new work,” said Parks, president of the school board. “That change is not going to be easy, but we’re facing some pretty serious changes as a school district if we’re not responsive to the financial realities that are going on.”
Court One LLC proposes to construct a more-than-100,000-square-foot facility over two of the soccer fields. The facility would feature basketball courts, volleyball courts, a soccer field, a baseball and softball field and batting cages.
In January, an appraisal valued the soccer complex at $1.55 million.
During Wednesday’s meeting, multiple board members mentioned the $250,000 difference between the two bids, saying the district is in a difficult financial position due to declining enrollment and state aid increases that have not kept pace with inflation.
“As we look at the financial factor of a quarter of a million dollars from two entities that both check the boxes, how do we ignore the financial realities of this district?” Bradley asked.
Jones and Prochaska both said they felt the difference of $250,000 was not significant in the scope of the school district’s total budget.
Prochaska added that the soccer alliance has been a good partner to the district for the past 30 years and has contributed significantly to the development of the complex.
“I think of the thousands of volunteer hours that were spent, contributions by the City of Dubuque, the DRA and many individuals, families and companies that have made what was at one time a farm field into the beautiful facility that it is,” he said. “The alliance, in my estimation, has maintained quality and affordable programs.”
He reiterated that he has “no ill will” toward Court One and would like to see an indoor sports facility constructed in Dubuque, but he does not feel the soccer complex is the right location.
Sainci said Court One’s proposal offers an opportunity to expand the use of the site for athletes of other sports and of all ages.
“We’re not all saying it’s just about money,” he said. “It is about the long-term experience that will be provided to all, not a few.”
Wittman said she appreciates that the indoor facility proposed by Court One would bring jobs to Dubuque and give teams a place to play year-round.
Court One officials recently announced that they plan to allow the soccer alliance to continue using the property for $1 per year under several conditions, one of which is a requirement that the group continues to maintain the soccer fields.
During the meeting, several school board members expressed their hope that the two organizations could collaborate.
“We have received information that they’re trying to work together to be partners, to make this work for everybody, and I think that says a lot,” Ryan said.
Mark Dyer, principal of Court One, confirmed after the meeting that the two groups have had positive discussions over the past few days.
“Court One and the Dubuque Soccer Alliance are going to be very strong partners,” he said. “Our plan has always been that the soccer alliance will continue to have soccer flourish on those fields.”
Jon Denham, vice president of Dubuque Soccer Alliance, declined to comment after the meeting. He said the alliance’s board of directors would meet later Wednesday night for a regularly scheduled meeting and would discuss the situation at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.