A new nonprofit organization in Dubuque has its eyes on population growth and spurring development in the city.
Dubuque Forward was recently founded by community members and business leaders with the goal of coordinating “catalyst” projects that will improve ongoing areas of development in the city, including economic development, housing and transportation.
On Wednesday, the organization held a public meeting in the Historic Millwork District to discuss its vision.
Ali Fuller, director of strategic partnerships and engagement for Dubuque Forward, said the City of Dubuque and many other local organizations have developed a number of plans over the past 20 years aimed at providing an outline for future development, such as the Imagine Dubuque 2037 plan and the Equitable Poverty Reduction and Prevention Plan.
Dubuque Forward aims to find commonalities in those plans and form partnerships with nonprofit organizations, developers and investors to see the shared goals of those plans come to fruition.
“We want to act as a catalyst to accelerate growth in Dubuque and the region,” Fuller said. “It’s not meant to be something that is duplicating what is already being done. It’s about how we accelerate investment and growth.”
Andrew Butler, executive chairperson for Cottingham & Butler and member of Dubuque Forward, said on Wednesday that the organization has a goal to increase the city’s population from its current 58,000 to 85,000.
“It’s really meant to coalesce the community and make sure we are working together to reach the same objectives,” Butler said. “The first step in our process was to understand all the different plans in Dubuque and figure out how we can synthesize them.”
The organization has already hired urban planning and design firm Houseal Lavigne Associates to examine 15 plans developed by the city and local organizations and identify potential areas of focus.
John Houseal, principal and co-founder of Houseal Lavigne Associates, presented the firm’s findings on Wednesday and said the many plans developed for the city suggest many of the same ideas for promoting growth, including encouraging downtown investment, expanding the city’s arts, culture and recreation options for residents and producing more housing.
An organization like Dubuque Forward, Houseal said, could bring community stakeholders together to actually implement the ideas presented in these plans.
“We want to identify specific areas for the community to focus on investment in catalytic projects,” Houseal said. “It’s really about creating that network of partners.”
Fuller said Dubuque Forward will now focus on creating partnerships in the community to focus on specific areas of development in the city, and identify specific development goals for the next one to two years.
