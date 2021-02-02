In what has become an annual exercise, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted to give elected officials lower raises than proposed by the compensation board.
One year to the day after the then-Board of Supervisors voted to “send a message” with a 75% decrease in recommended salary increases, the current board voted, 2-1, to reduce proposed raises for the next fiscal year by 35%.
That equates to a 6.5% increase for the sheriff; 5.2% increases for the county attorney, auditor, recorder and treasurer; and 0.98% increase for the county supervisors in the fiscal year that starts July 1.
If those percentages hold fast during the full budgeting process, this would be at least the eighth consecutive year in which county supervisors have reduced the pay raises suggested by the compensation board.
In Iowa, county elected officials’ salaries are approved by each county’s board of supervisors. But the salaries must be based on a recommendation from the county’s compensation board. Each county elected official appoints a member of the compensation board to represent his or her position. That board’s goal is to keep salaries commensurate with Dubuque County’s population ranking.
The county supervisors can reduce the proposed wage adjustments equally across all positions or approve the recommendations as presented.
This year, the Dubuque County Compensation Board recommended a 10% increase for the sheriff; 8% increases for the county attorney, auditor, recorder and treasurer; and 1.5% increase for the county supervisors.
It was the third consecutive budget cycle in which the compensation board recommended a double-digit raise for the sheriff’s position.
For fiscal year 2020, the board asked first for a 15% increase. In the current fiscal year 2021, they recommended a 12% increase.
Compensation board members continued on Monday to contend that the sheriff’s salary is too low for the county’s population. The county is the eighth-most-populous in the state, but the current sheriff salary of $115,210 ranks 10th.
“Our goal, as we read the law — and we are a statutory creature — is to try and keep all the wages in Dubuque County in that seventh-to-ninth range,” said Fran Henkels, the chairman and a 30-year member of the compensation board.
He acknowledged that the raise recommended was sizable, equating to $11,521. But the compensation board had been trying to gain ground for years.
“At some point, we’re going to have to take that jump to come into compliance of the law,” Henkels said. “We understand that’s a fairly big hit, but every time we go below those numbers, it means the next year we have a bigger number to suggest.”
County Supervisor Ann McDonough agreed that the sheriff’s salary was too low.
“I can see with my own eyes that we’re falling behind and the sheriff’s position is weakening,” she said. “But as tough as it is, I can’t find a way to tell our citizens we can do this in one year.”
So, McDonough proposed the 35% rollback from the salary schedule proposed by the compensation board.
Supervisor Jay Wickham thought the 6.5% raise that would give the sheriff still was too high. He said the vote was not just about the eight elected officials but those staff whose wages are tied to them.
The sheriff, for instance, has 16 managers under him whose salaries go up at the same increment.
All told, Human Resources Administrator Dawn Sherman said 27 people’s salaries across different county departments are impacted by the raises given to the various elected officials.
“The public’s appetite is 5% or less,” Wickham said. “I hear the thoughts about ranking and understand state code. But we’re talking about 27 people. I wish everyone could get a more significant increase.”
Sheriff Joe Kennedy is represented on the Compensation Board by former Sheriff Ken Runde. He issued a strongly worded call to action.
“I know the public’s going to yell, but these people deserve the money they’re getting,” Runde told supervisors. “They’re putting their life on the line. It’s time for the Board of Supervisors to bite the bullet and do what’s right, and if they can’t take the heat, get out of the office.”
Supervisor Harley Pothoff recently retired from the sheriff’s department after 30 years, so he offered some behind-the-scenes perspective.
“They’re having trouble promoting people, because why would you take on a supervisor’s role when you make just as much as a deputy and are carefree,” he said. “We’ve kicked this can down the road for years.”
In the end, Pothoff agreed with McDonough’s 35% rollback.
“This is still taxpayer money,” he said. “And this isn’t the year to be doing this, with the pandemic. But as a board, we need to treat our employees right and at least take a bite out of this problem.”
Nearly all of Monday’s discussion focused on the sheriff’s increase, as it was the highest recommended. But according to current state data, the county attorney’s salary is ranked 11th in the state. The county’s auditor and treasurer salaries are also ranked 10th. The county recorder is ranked ninth. County supervisors’ salaries are ranked seventh.
All three county supervisors voiced frustrations with the compensation board process.
Wickham said it might even be worth a discussion with the union representing managers in the sheriff’s department about whether the salaries of so many positions should be tied to that of the sheriff.