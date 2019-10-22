PATCH GROVE, Wis. — One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday east of Patch Grove.
Michael Schultz, 36, of Portage, was taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to a press release issued Monday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 4:55 a.m. Saturday on Fairgrounds Road at its intersection with U.S. 18. When a deputy arrived on scene, he located an empty vehicle off the roadway.
The release states that Schultz was located later and that it was determined that he had been driving northbound on Fairgrounds Road when he failed to stop at the intersection. He drove straight through it, hitting an embankment on the other side of the highway.