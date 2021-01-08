Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- Clayton County reported one new COVID-19-related death between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday. With nine new confirmed cases, Clayton County’s 14-day positivity rate remained at 20.5%.
- Dubuque County reported 33 additional COVID-19 cases in that 24-hour period. The county’s 14-day positivity rate dipped slightly to 11.5%.
- Jackson County had 13 more cases, and its rate moved up slightly to 13.8%.
- Delaware County had 11 more cases and its rate ticked up from 12% to 13.8%.
- Jones County reported eight additional cases. Its positivity rate dropped a percentage point to 16.2%.
- The Iowa Department of Public Health did not release new county-level hospitalization data Thursday. The most recent data, as of Monday afternoon, showed: Dubuque County had 17 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized; Clayton County had seven; Jackson County had two; Delaware County had three; and Jones County had two hospitalized.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, just two long-term-care facilities in this five-county region remained on the outbreak list: Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque with 46 cases; and Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque with 20 cases, both unchanged from the previous two days.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 1,810 during the 24-hour span, increasing to 291,762. The state reported five additional related deaths, so the toll reached 4,065.
- In Wisconsin, Crawford County reported six more cases and one additional death. Grant County reported 11 additional cases. Iowa County and Lafayette County each reported five additional cases.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 3,791 new cases Thursday, pushing the total to 498,538. There were 40 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,079.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County added two additional cases.
Statewide, Illinois reported 8,757 new cases Thursday, along with 177 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals over a million to 1,008,045 cases and 17,272 deaths.