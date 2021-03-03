The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Deontae T. Leatherwood, 21, of 1461 Bluff St., was arrested at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging second-degree burglary, driving while barred and violation of pretrial supervision.
- Jon P. Blaser, 30, of Shullsburg, Wis., was arrested at 3:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East 16th Street on a warrant charging domestic assault. Court documents state that Blaser assaulted Tiffany A. Burg, 31, of Shullsburg, on Sept. 18 in the 600 block of West Locust Street.
- Timothy J. Kenniker, 32, of 672 Central Ave., No. 307, was arrested at 2:47 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Iowa and West 17th streets on a warrant charging second-offense possession of heroin and second-offense possession of marijuana.
- Daimen Godfrey, 42, of Platteville, Wis., was arrested at 1:23 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Washington Street on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and interference with official acts with injury, as well as a warrant charging failure to appear. Court documents state that Godfrey caused minor injuries to Officer Brendan Nugent when being arrested.
Robert F. Klauer, 51, of rural Dubuque, reported the theft of vehicle parts and accessories worth $2,350 between 11 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday from a vehicle parked in the 17000 block of Peru Road.