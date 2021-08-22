The nomination filing period for city council, mayor and school board candidates in Iowa begins Monday.
Potential candidates have until Sept. 16 to file in order to appear on the Nov. 2 ballot.
For city council and mayoral races, candidates should submit their paperwork to the county auditor. School board candidates must file their paperwork with the board secretary for their school district.
Because the City of Dubuque has a primary election, the filing period is different than other cities. For Dubuque alone, the nomination filing period began Aug. 9. City of Dubuque candidates have until Thursday to file to run for mayor or one of four Dubuque City Council positions.
Here are the offices whose filing period begins Monday:
Dubuque County
Asbury
Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Russ Domeyer, Craig Miller and John E. Richey
Balltown
Mayor — two-year term currently held by Sherri Sigwarth
Five City Council seats — two-year terms currently held by Peter Dupont, Alyssa Lathum, Shelli Schmitt, Herb Sigwarth and Andy Wilwert
Bernard
Mayor — two-year term currently held by Rick McDonnell
Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Rory Becker, Patrick Hentges and Jessica Ries
Cascade
Mayor — two-year term currently held by Greg Staner
Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Michael Delaney, Bill Hosch, Riley Rausch
Centralia
Mayor — two-year term currently held by Megan Schmitt
Five City Council seats — two-year terms currently held by Chris Clasen, Judith Murphy, Verdus Petsche, Mary Ann Reimer and Steve Thul
Durango
Mayor — two-year term currently held by Ervin Johnson
Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Tanya Avenarius, Robert Lee Clauer, Gene Peterson
Dyersville
Mayor — two-year term currently held by James A. Heavens
At-large City Council seat — four-year term currently held by Tom Westhoff
Ward 1 City Council seat — four-year term currently held by James Gibbs
Ward 3 City Council seat — four-year term currently held by Mike Oberbroeckling
Epworth
Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Karen Conrad, Robbie Hosch and Daniel Wilgenbusch
One City Council seat — two-year term to fill a vacancy. Currently held by Ben Wolf
Farley
Mayor — two-year term currently held by Jeffrey J. Simon
Two City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Corey John Birkel and Justin Philipp
Graf
Mayor — two-year term currently held by Alicia Soppe
Three City Council seats — two-year terms currently held by Thomas E. Hefel, Bob Schilling and Jeffrey Schilling
Holy Cross
Mayor — two-year term currently held by Brian Maiers
Two City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Mark Goedert and Paul Maiers
Luxemburg
Mayor — two-year term currently held by Roger J. Oberbroeckling
Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Helen Deutmeyer, Matt Ramler and Richard Steffen
New Vienna
Mayor — two-year term currently held by Roger Langel
Two City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Mike T. Leuchs and Dave DuBois
Peosta
Mayor — four-year term currently held by James Merten
Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by John Kraft, Karen Lyons and Michael Ackerman
Rickardsville
Mayor — two-year term currently held by Daniel Doelz
Two City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Neil Lawver and Melvin Wilgenbusch
Sageville
Mayor — two-year term currently held by Wayne Kenniker
Two City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Milt Eichman and Cheryl Hird
Sherrill
Mayor — two-year term currently held by Dave Beringer
Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Brian Hefel, Jerome Kutsch and Robert J. Weidenbacher
One City Council seat — two-year term to fill a vacancy. Currently held by Joyce Sabers
Worthington
Mayor — two-year term currently held by Gary F. Langel
Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Steve Engler, Martin H. Marugg and Ron Leuchs
Zwingle
Mayor — two-year term currently held by Russell Ryan
Five City Council seats — two-year terms currently held by Helen Brown, Ali Chapman, Diane S. Freisiner, Joan M. Kunde and John Marcus
Dubuque Community School District
Three board seats — four-year terms currently held by Nancy Bradley, Jim Prochaska and Anderson Sainci
One two-year term to fill a vacancy currently held by Tom Barton
Western Dubuque Community School District
District 1 board seat — four-year term currently held by Mark Tilson
District 3 board seat — four-year term currently held by Mike Rea
Northeast Iowa Community College Board of Directors
District 6 board seat — four-year term currently held by David N. Schueller
District 9 board seat — four-year term currently held by Robert Shafer
Jones County
Monticello
Mayor — two-year term currently held by Brian Wolken
At-large City Council seat — four-year term currently held by David Goedken
Ward 2 City Council seat — four-year term currently held by Candy Langerman
Ward 4 City Council — four-year term currently held by Tom Yeoman
Ward 1 City Council — two-year term currently held by Scott Brighton due to a vacancy
Monticello Community School District
Three at-large board seats — four-year terms currently held by Debbie McDermott, Mandy Norton and Craig Stadtmueller
Jackson County
Bellevue
Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Jayson Heiar, Lyn Medinger and Tammy Michels
Maquoketa
Mayor — two-year term currently held by Don Schwenker
At-large City Council seat — four-year term currently held by Josh Collister
Ward 2 City Council seat — four-year term currently held by Cory Simonson
Ward 3 City Council — four-year term currently held by Brent Good
Ward 4 City Council — four-year term currently held by Nathan Woodward
Andrew
Mayor — two-year term currently held by Chris Fee
Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Jessica Rowan, Brian Schmidt and Gregg Sommers
One two-year term to fill a vacancy currently held by Chris Moore
St. Donatus
Mayor — two-year term currently held by Ron Hilkin
Five City Council seats — two-year term currently held by Tracy Benson, Ed Pickel, Tricia Ploessl, James Rolling and Pat Gregorich
Maquoketa Community School District
Two at-large board seats — four-year terms currently held by Mary Herring and Tanya Roeder
Bellevue Community School District
Two at-large board seats — four-year terms currently held by Allysen Bonifas and Mike Reed
Andrew Community School District
Two at-large board seats — four-year terms currently held by Scott Gerardy and Tony Portz
Clayton County
Elkader
Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Daryl Koehn, Bob Hendrickson and Tony Hauber
Garnavillo
Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Mat Mueller, Shelley Dietrich and Luke Clefisch
Guttenberg
Mayor — four-year term currently held by William Frommelt
Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Mike Pierce, Fred Schaub and Virginia Saeugling
Marquette
Mayor — two-year term currently held by Stephen Weipert
Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Ryan Young, John Ries and Cindy Halvorson
McGregor
Mayor — two-year term currently held by Lyle Troester
Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Rogeta Halvorson, Janet Hallberg, Charles Carroll
Central Community School District
Four at-large board seats — four-year terms currently held by Jered Finley, Josh Embretson, Ed Hertrampf and Amy Pope
Clayton Ridge School District
Three at-large board seats — four-year terms currently held by Mike Finnegan, Kathy Ihde and Jason Reimer
Delaware County
Manchester
Mayor — four-year term currently held by Milt L. Kramer
At-large City Council seat — four-year term currently held by Connie Behnken
Ward 2 City Council seat — four-year term currently held by Mary Ann Poynor
Earlville
Mayor — two-year term currently held by Dan Wheeler
Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Shannon Richardson, Rick Hillebrand and Dale Smock
Edgewood-Colesburg Community School District
Three at-large board seats — four-year terms currently held by Robert Schilling, Matt Elliot and Dan Venteicher
West Delaware County Community School District
North District board seat — four-year terms currently held by Dan Hogan
South District board seat — four-year terms currently held by Ed Poynor
Maquoketa Valley Community School District
Three at-large board seats — four-year terms currently held by Mike Feldmann, Chris Huber and Doug Dabroski