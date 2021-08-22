The nomination filing period for city council, mayor and school board candidates in Iowa begins Monday.

Potential candidates have until Sept. 16 to file in order to appear on the Nov. 2 ballot.

For city council and mayoral races, candidates should submit their paperwork to the county auditor. School board candidates must file their paperwork with the board secretary for their school district.

Because the City of Dubuque has a primary election, the filing period is different than other cities. For Dubuque alone, the nomination filing period began Aug. 9. City of Dubuque candidates have until Thursday to file to run for mayor or one of four Dubuque City Council positions.

Here are the offices whose filing period begins Monday:

Dubuque County

Asbury

Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Russ Domeyer, Craig Miller and John E. Richey

Balltown

Mayor — two-year term currently held by Sherri Sigwarth

Five City Council seats — two-year terms currently held by Peter Dupont, Alyssa Lathum, Shelli Schmitt, Herb Sigwarth and Andy Wilwert

Bernard

Mayor — two-year term currently held by Rick McDonnell

Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Rory Becker, Patrick Hentges and Jessica Ries

Cascade

Mayor — two-year term currently held by Greg Staner

Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Michael Delaney, Bill Hosch, Riley Rausch

Centralia

Mayor — two-year term currently held by Megan Schmitt

Five City Council seats — two-year terms currently held by Chris Clasen, Judith Murphy, Verdus Petsche, Mary Ann Reimer and Steve Thul

Durango

Mayor — two-year term currently held by Ervin Johnson

Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Tanya Avenarius, Robert Lee Clauer, Gene Peterson

Dyersville

Mayor — two-year term currently held by James A. Heavens

At-large City Council seat — four-year term currently held by Tom Westhoff

Ward 1 City Council seat — four-year term currently held by James Gibbs

Ward 3 City Council seat — four-year term currently held by Mike Oberbroeckling

Epworth

Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Karen Conrad, Robbie Hosch and Daniel Wilgenbusch

One City Council seat — two-year term to fill a vacancy. Currently held by Ben Wolf

Farley

Mayor — two-year term currently held by Jeffrey J. Simon

Two City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Corey John Birkel and Justin Philipp

Graf

Mayor — two-year term currently held by Alicia Soppe

Three City Council seats — two-year terms currently held by Thomas E. Hefel, Bob Schilling and Jeffrey Schilling

Holy Cross

Mayor — two-year term currently held by Brian Maiers

Two City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Mark Goedert and Paul Maiers

Luxemburg

Mayor — two-year term currently held by Roger J. Oberbroeckling

Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Helen Deutmeyer, Matt Ramler and Richard Steffen

New Vienna

Mayor — two-year term currently held by Roger Langel

Two City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Mike T. Leuchs and Dave DuBois

Peosta

Mayor — four-year term currently held by James Merten

Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by John Kraft, Karen Lyons and Michael Ackerman

Rickardsville

Mayor — two-year term currently held by Daniel Doelz

Two City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Neil Lawver and Melvin Wilgenbusch

Sageville

Mayor — two-year term currently held by Wayne Kenniker

Two City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Milt Eichman and Cheryl Hird

Sherrill

Mayor — two-year term currently held by Dave Beringer

Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Brian Hefel, Jerome Kutsch and Robert J. Weidenbacher

One City Council seat — two-year term to fill a vacancy. Currently held by Joyce Sabers

Worthington

Mayor — two-year term currently held by Gary F. Langel

Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Steve Engler, Martin H. Marugg and Ron Leuchs

Zwingle

Mayor — two-year term currently held by Russell Ryan

Five City Council seats — two-year terms currently held by Helen Brown, Ali Chapman, Diane S. Freisiner, Joan M. Kunde and John Marcus

Dubuque Community School District

Three board seats — four-year terms currently held by Nancy Bradley, Jim Prochaska and Anderson Sainci

One two-year term to fill a vacancy currently held by Tom Barton

Western Dubuque Community School District

District 1 board seat — four-year term currently held by Mark Tilson

District 3 board seat — four-year term currently held by Mike Rea

Northeast Iowa Community College Board of Directors

District 6 board seat — four-year term currently held by David N. Schueller

District 9 board seat — four-year term currently held by Robert Shafer

Jones County

Monticello

Mayor — two-year term currently held by Brian Wolken

At-large City Council seat — four-year term currently held by David Goedken

Ward 2 City Council seat — four-year term currently held by Candy Langerman

Ward 4 City Council — four-year term currently held by Tom Yeoman

Ward 1 City Council — two-year term currently held by Scott Brighton due to a vacancy

Monticello Community School District

Three at-large board seats — four-year terms currently held by Debbie McDermott, Mandy Norton and Craig Stadtmueller

Jackson County

Bellevue

Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Jayson Heiar, Lyn Medinger and Tammy Michels

Maquoketa

Mayor — two-year term currently held by Don Schwenker

At-large City Council seat — four-year term currently held by Josh Collister

Ward 2 City Council seat — four-year term currently held by Cory Simonson

Ward 3 City Council — four-year term currently held by Brent Good

Ward 4 City Council — four-year term currently held by Nathan Woodward

Andrew

Mayor — two-year term currently held by Chris Fee

Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Jessica Rowan, Brian Schmidt and Gregg Sommers

One two-year term to fill a vacancy currently held by Chris Moore

St. Donatus

Mayor — two-year term currently held by Ron Hilkin

Five City Council seats — two-year term currently held by Tracy Benson, Ed Pickel, Tricia Ploessl, James Rolling and Pat Gregorich

Maquoketa Community School District

Two at-large board seats — four-year terms currently held by Mary Herring and Tanya Roeder

Bellevue Community School District

Two at-large board seats — four-year terms currently held by Allysen Bonifas and Mike Reed

Andrew Community School District

Two at-large board seats — four-year terms currently held by Scott Gerardy and Tony Portz

Clayton County

Elkader

Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Daryl Koehn, Bob Hendrickson and Tony Hauber

Garnavillo

Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Mat Mueller, Shelley Dietrich and Luke Clefisch

Guttenberg

Mayor — four-year term currently held by William Frommelt

Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Mike Pierce, Fred Schaub and Virginia Saeugling

Marquette

Mayor — two-year term currently held by Stephen Weipert

Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Ryan Young, John Ries and Cindy Halvorson

McGregor

Mayor — two-year term currently held by Lyle Troester

Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Rogeta Halvorson, Janet Hallberg, Charles Carroll

Central Community School District

Four at-large board seats — four-year terms currently held by Jered Finley, Josh Embretson, Ed Hertrampf and Amy Pope

Clayton Ridge School District

Three at-large board seats — four-year terms currently held by Mike Finnegan, Kathy Ihde and Jason Reimer

Delaware County

Manchester

Mayor — four-year term currently held by Milt L. Kramer

At-large City Council seat — four-year term currently held by Connie Behnken

Ward 2 City Council seat — four-year term currently held by Mary Ann Poynor

Earlville

Mayor — two-year term currently held by Dan Wheeler

Three City Council seats — four-year terms currently held by Shannon Richardson, Rick Hillebrand and Dale Smock

Edgewood-Colesburg Community School District

Three at-large board seats — four-year terms currently held by Robert Schilling, Matt Elliot and Dan Venteicher

West Delaware County Community School District

North District board seat — four-year terms currently held by Dan Hogan

South District board seat — four-year terms currently held by Ed Poynor

Maquoketa Valley Community School District

Three at-large board seats — four-year terms currently held by Mike Feldmann, Chris Huber and Doug Dabroski

