A University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics helicopter will remain based in Dubuque, even after a deal with a local hospital fell apart.
The AirCare helicopter will be located at Dubuque Regional Airport going forward, according to a press release issued Thursday by the hospital. The air ambulance had been based at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center until recently.
The AirCare helicopter will continue to transport patients to and from local hospitals and from emergency scenes across the area, the release stated.
The Iowa City hospital in mid-September announced that a partnership with MercyOne facilities in Dubuque and Waterloo soon would come to an end. But officials vowed to continue serving the region and find alternate accommodations for the helicopters.
The 11 flight nurses and 10 medics who previously were employed by MercyOne hospitals in Dubuque and Waterloo have been hired by the University of Iowa hospital, according to the release.