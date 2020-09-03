A Dubuque man was arrested Wednesday morning after police said he pointed an unloaded gun at his wife and threatened her.
William E. Mick, 48, of 701 Cedar Cross Road, No. 27, was arrested at his residence on a warrant charging domestic assault while displaying a weapon and domestic assault with injury.
Court documents state that Ma Del C. Mick, 53, reported that Mick was upset with her on July 22 from coming home from work late. He grabbed her wrist, squeezed it and twisted it, causing pain and leaving a bruise. He then pointed an empty gun at himself, then at her, threatening her.
She reported that it wasn’t the first time that he had pointed a gun at her, documents state.
Police reported that Mick, when interviewed, said he recalled a time when he and his wife “pointed guns at each other for fun” and another time where he grabbed her hand to avoid being hit by her during an argument.
A warrant for his arrest was issued on Aug. 24.