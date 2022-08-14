DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Father-and-son baseball icons Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. tossed a ball back and forth as other pairs of parents and their offspring spilled out of the right field corn to play catch themselves.
The opening moments of the Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville were certainly cool. What happened next was magical enough to send shivers down the spine.
The members of the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds emerged out of the corn themselves, strolling between the pairs of fathers and sons and mothers and daughters, heading to the infield of what had become — for the second time in as many years — the epicenter of an entire sport.
As the big-league players lined up in the infield of the ballpark, it seemed to narrow the focus of the baseball world to that field and the adjacent Field of Dreams movie site.
Move over, Cooperstown, this week was Dyersville’s time to wear the mantle of baseball’s capital.
As the Fox broadcasters’ camera shots lingered on another glorious Iowa sunset, I thought about how Thursday’s game between the Cubs and Reds celebrated not only the sport on the field, but this baseball-infused corner of the state. Dubuque County can lay claim to being the sport’s heartland with as much conviction — and I would argue evidence — as any other part of the country.
Visit a small town in Dubuque County and you’ll likely find a ballfield. College kids return for the summer and play with county residents for the town teams that play on those fields. They’re watched by fans that include boys and girls who sometimes attend those town games in the uniforms of their own youth teams.
Throughout the county, there are some older fans who can recall specific plays on dirt infields of decades ago — when they coached teams — and some of these older fans regularly remind their former players of the long-ago games in question whenever they see them in a supper club or small-town grocery store.
There are other Dubuque County fans who have developed an almost-scientific tailgate strategy, with carefully measured portions of sliced cheese and sausage and freezer bags of home-assembled trail mix (or if you’re really fortunate, homemade puppy chow).
There are young fans who push the limit of bedtime when their favorite major league team is playing on television, then check the final score as soon as their eyes open the next day.
All those types of fans certainly aren’t unique to Dubuque County, but I think that the local fervor surrounding this past week — the game itself and the ancillary events in Dyersville — indicates our corner of the world conceivably boasts more of these fans per capita than any other place.
Even the visiting big-league players noticed the local baseball love. They likened their bus rides from Dubuque Regional Airport to the ballpark to parades, with adoring residents lining the streets in lawn chairs.
Cincinnati third baseman Kyle Farmer even mentioned it during a pregame press conference.
“You could tell this means a lot to the people here,” he said. “It was cool to see them waving at the buses.”
National commentators described the second annual Field of Dreams game as a celebration of the sport.
That is true. The game also was a celebration of this place around us, where love of the sport reliably grows every summer — just like that corn beyond the outfield walls.
