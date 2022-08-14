Fan Fest
Buy Now

Telegraph Herald reporter Erik Hogstrom (left) interviews retired Major League Baseball player Geovany Soto during Fan Fest in Dyersville, Iowa, on Wednesday.

 Stephen Gassman

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Father-and-son baseball icons Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. tossed a ball back and forth as other pairs of parents and their offspring spilled out of the right field corn to play catch themselves.

The opening moments of the Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville were certainly cool. What happened next was magical enough to send shivers down the spine.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.