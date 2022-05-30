Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Elizabeth, Ill., we will share other local developments in Tuesday’s edition.
An Elizabeth dance studio owner will open a second location this summer.
Liz Walker, of Elizabeth Dance Center, plans to open a location in Lena, Ill., in time for the studio’s summer season.
The center in Elizabeth, opened in 2016, is above the pharmacy at 218 N. Main St. The studio primarily offers classes for children ages 2 and older, as well as a few adult options.
The new Lena location will be at 208 W. Main St., above Lena Fitness Club, and it also will be called Elizabeth Dance Center. Walker said the space used to house another dance studio called RAE-DiANCE, where Walker taught classes about five years ago.
“The owner was ready to step away from it, and she reached out to me and asked if I’d be interested in transitioning that to Elizabeth Dance Center,” Walker said. “I couldn’t say no to that opportunity. In the Lena studio, we’re reaching a whole other community of dancers.”
She said the Elizabeth location serves 65 families in the surrounding area, and she hopes to at least double that number with the addition of the Lena studio.
The Lena studio also will allow Walker to offer tumbling classes. She said there is not enough space at the Elizabeth location for tumbling.
Walker is accepting registration for both studios for the summer season, which starts in July.
“My goal with these classes is to make sure these children are feeling proud and confident in what they’re doing,” she said. “They’re growing as people when they’re taking classes and performing onstage. Coming back to the Lena community, I’m hoping that I’ll be able to make even more kids gain that confidence in themselves.”
