The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Camisha L. Dixon, 35, of 2561 Jackson St., was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Jackson Street on charges of assault causing injury, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. Court documents state that Dixon assaulted a 13-year-old in the area.
Jared M. Heim, 35, no known address, was arrested at 9:53 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Finley Street on charges of third-degree burglary, interference with official acts causing injury, interference with official acts and two probation violations. Court documents state that Dubuque police officer Bryce Eberly suffered a hand injury when he arrested Heim as he was trying to flee the area.
Isiah D. Harmon, 30, no permanent address, was arrested at 7:12 p.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging voluntary absence from custody and a probation violation. Court documents state that Harmon failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Aug. 12. Officers also arrested Gabrielle L. Barrett, 29, of 1675 Ohio Avenue, on a charge of third-degree theft and a warrant charging malicious prosecution.
Narquis M. McKinney, 26, of 2076 Washington St., was arrested in the 2500 block of Central Avenue at 4:27 p.m. on warrants charging three counts of possession of crack cocaine with intent to deliver.
Joseph A. Peavy, 20, a resident of the Hillcrest Family Services residential facility at 1160 Seippel Road, was arrested at 9:16 a.m. Friday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, on charges of third-degree and fifth-degree criminal mischief.