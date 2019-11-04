Dubuque’s public transportation system will offer free bus rides for voters on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Residents wishing to use this service from The Jule must request a “Ride to Vote” pass by calling 563-589-4196 or emailing transit@cityofdubuque.org. The passes also can be obtained from any Jule bus driver or from staff at the Intermodal Transportation Center, 950 Elm St., according to a press release.
The passes will be available through election day.
The Jule’s fixed-route service and on-demand service will provide the free rides from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Fixed-route buses will not deviate from regular routes, but will provide rides to bus stops within reasonable walking distance of all polling places in Dubuque.