LANCASTER, Wis. — Bob Keeney was re-elected unanimously this week as chairman of the Grant County Board.
The board held its annual reorganizational meeting after the April election. Keeney will serve in the role for another two years. He will be paid just more than $51,000 per year.
Elected as the board’s first vice chairman was Mark Stead, of Platteville. The supervisors voted, 10-6, in favor of him over Gary Ranum, of Boscobel.
The second vice chairman is John Patcle, of Potosi. He was elected, 9-7, over Greg Fry, of Fennimore.