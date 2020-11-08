Early estimates of 2021 assessed farmland productivity values show little change in Dubuque County, which officials say could translate to few changes in future property tax bills.
The Dubuque County Assessor’s Office recently shared early calculations done by Vanguard Appraisals Vice President of Field Operations Stan Moeller. Farmland and outbuildings are assessed on productivity, not market value, so factors such as crop yield, income and expenses are taken into account.
Projected productivity value changes from 2019 to 2021 ranged from about +13% to -10% statewide, with many counties in the positive range. In Dubuque County, the projected change between the two years lies at -0.26%.
“The short answer is, if you look at this, the bulk of the crop-area counties made a little bit more money in the last five years,” Dubuque County Assessor Dave Kubik said. “I think (in Dubuque County) it’s going to be a nonissue, which is probably a good thing in today’s world. ... Stability is worth something.”
Both Clayton and Jones counties also showed little change, with +0.09% and -0.75%, respectively. Jackson County has a projected -5.95% change, and Delaware County has an estimated +7.71% change.
Final productivity values will be released later this year by the Iowa Department of Revenue.
However, these assessed values don’t solely determine taxes. The “rollback,” which ensures that the state’s total taxable value doesn’t exceed 3%, plays a role. Also factored in are levy rates determined by county supervisors, school districts and other government entities.
Rollback and levy rates have yet to be estimated, and Kubik said it’s difficult to predict property tax rates with so many factors at play. However, he said property taxes determined by 2021 values won’t hit bills until September 2022.
“Everything in government is a slow process,” he said.
Delaware County Assessor Dan Lett also said it’s hard to make any determinations right now.
“It doesn’t mean taxes are going up,” he said of Delaware County’s estimated value jump. “In the past, some values go down and taxes go up.”
Dubuque County Farm Bureau President Craig Recker said a lack of productivity value change is a good thing and might be driven by the current reasonable interest rates on land.
This projected steadiness comes after a “rough year so far,” he added, including Iowa farms suffering major damage in the August derecho.
While Dubuque County was fortunate not to be hit in the storm, Recker said commodity price drops hit farmers earlier this year. However, he noted that corn has recovered from $3 to $4 per bushel, and soybeans are now around $10 per bushel after falling below $8.
Recker said it is rare that farmland comes up for sale in livestock-heavy Dubuque County, though many area farmers would like to expand operations. These limits on available, high-demand land could signal further stability over the next few years for area farmers.
“I feel pretty confident the land values will hold their own,” Recker said. “I don’t see them dropping.”