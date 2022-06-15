A Dubuque man’s 50-year prison sentence for sexually abusing two children in separate incidents will stand after the Iowa Supreme Court declined to take up his appeal.
Christopher W. Stechman, 46, of Dubuque, was sentenced in April 2021 after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, first-degree harassment and third-degree harassment.
Stechman was arrested in March 2020 after a girl reported multiple incidents of sexual abuse by Stechman, whom she knew.
In June 2020, Stechman was arrested on an additional charge after a man reported being sexually abused repeatedly by Stechman, whom he knew, about a decade earlier when he was a boy.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of sexual crimes.
Stechman then was charged again in July 2020 after he repeatedly sent sexual photos, videos, gifs and memes to a person he knew despite that person not wanting to receive the materials.
The photos sent by Stechman included nude images of another person he knew, according to the documents. That person did not give him permission to share those photos.
Prosecutors sought a 70-year sentence, of which Stechman would be required to serve at least 35 years. Stechman’s lawyers argued that he should be sentenced to 25 years in prison, of which 17.5 years would be mandatory.
Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt’s 50-year sentence included 35 years of mandatory incarceration. Shubatt also imposed a special sentence, meaning Stechman could be subject to commitment back into custody if, after his prison term, he is deemed to be a danger to the public.
Stechman’s attorneys appealed to the Iowa Court of Appeals, arguing that Shubatt considered unproven crimes in imposing the sentence.
The appellate court ruled in January that Shubatt used proper discretion in passing sentence. The ruling stated that Shubatt “did not consider unproven offenses in stating the ‘damage caused by’ Stechman by virtue of the crimes to which he pled guilty was ‘incalculable,’” documents state.
Stechman then asked the state Supreme Court to hear the case, but the justices declined to do so.